John Connell: I can’t understand farmers who claim they don’t feel the loss of an animal

Through the rain and the grey days, we have ventured into another week. Even in this grey weather, there is still a beauty to be found in the death dishevelled earth.

John O’Donohue, the Celtic spiritualist, said that beauty is a calling and though it might be hard to see beauty on a cold December day it is there if we have the eyes to look for it.

Walking in the fields now I find myself drawn to the green places, to the green spaces from the evergreen trees to the holly bush with its red berries that let me know that it is the season of Christ.

Down below in the sheds, the cattle are coming in their numbers and new life has entered the farm with the arrival of twin calves.

Here in the fields, there is magic too as the pure-bred Dorset herd has given us some early lambs. They lambed early and outside but all was right and the twins are now moved to the close paddock, where they are running in the grass drinking their mother’s milk.

As to my girls, my 12, they are in the upper ground a month now. For a month the ram has been with them. He has been following them, stalking them, keeping an eye on them, and as far as we can see doing his job.

The ram is a blue Texel which my father bought in Donegal two years ago. He is a powerful ram and easy lambed, which counts for so much on any farm.

Our first ram when we began our sheeping days seven years ago was a Suffolk; he was big and strong and his lambs came thick and heavy, and if I can admit it now a bit dopey.

As time went on we chopped and changed and tried different breeds. In Roscommon at the pure-bred Texel ram sale, I bought my father one of the ribbon winners.

It was my first sheep purchase and what I thought would be the start of a nice Texel cross line of lambs. But such is the way of animals, too much praise can be a bad thing and when the ram had done his season’s work that first autumn he promptly died.

We never did work out what caused his passing but I was saddened at his crossing.

There are farmers who say they do not feel the loss of an animal but to them, I say you must not be in the same business.

Blow

One feels each blow, one knows the loss. I missed that ram the next season for he had brought great lambs, but that was all the time we had with him.

I have faith in this blue Texel ram. I know he is fertile. I know he is doing his job.

I must let nature do her job now and hopefully like the growth of the holly in the winter air, the seeds of the lambs to be are taking root.

John Connell lives and farms in Co Longford

