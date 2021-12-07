Farming

John Connell: I can’t understand farmers who claim they don’t feel the loss of an animal

Through the rain and the grey days, we have ventured into another week. Even in this grey weather, there is still a beauty to be found in the death dishevelled earth.

John O’Donohue, the Celtic spiritualist, said that beauty is a calling and though it might be hard to see beauty on a cold December day it is there if we have the eyes to look for it.

