Joe Barry: Even in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis we’ve splashed out massively over the festive season on stuff we didn’t need

We are told that approximately 40pc of food purchased over the Christmas period ends up in the waste bin yet all the while, the queues grow outside the Capuchin centre and at those other places throughout Ireland where good people distribute food parcels to the needy.

None of this makes sense, given the stark contrast between poverty, hunger and lavish spending. At least during the ancient pre-Christian feast of Saturnalia, for just a few days, slaves were treated as royalty and served by their owners. The spirit of peace and goodwill to all men seems to have lost the battle.

Consumerism

Consumerism, aided by online shopping that facilitates the purchase of goods we don’t need, has won. Yet again, we are starting to lose the run of ourselves and who know how it may end.

Do I sound like Scrooge? Perhaps, but right now my dream of an ideal Christmas would be to spend it in a cottage in the wilds of Connemara with a warm stove, a candle lighting in the window, not a traffic jam in sight and all the while, the sound of the sea.

It seems we must accept that society has changed utterly. The standard of living for the majority (except the very wealthiest who have always been able to purchase whatever they wanted), has risen dramatically and we are spending accordingly. There is no other way to account for the orgy of shopping and associated traffic jams that occur in late December. Unfortunately, the more we have, the more we want and this is where our system of democracy falters under the strain of the never ending demands for yet more “free” services. To quote George Bernard Shaw: “A Government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.”

When you consider the crippling cost of running our health service, ponder on the words of American journalist PJ O’Rourke who famously wrote: “If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free!” Every time a further free category is added to our own health services, the quality of that service inevitably buckles under the demand. My wish for this year is that the Irish nation would embrace a campaign to eliminate wasteful spending and reduce the long list of “free” services. This must of course start with all Government departments, where unnecessary, wasteful spending and budget overruns would be punished severely.

This concept of prudence and sensible financial management could then filter down to every home in the land, beginning with us all checking what was purchased for Christmas, be it food, luxury items or disposable goods and adding up what we bought and didn’t need. It just might be a sobering exercise.

In Ireland we are not alone in having a housing problem. It is worse in Britain with an astonishing 1.3 million people on the waiting list for social rented accommodation.

Just like here, the British voters are no longer willing to accept several families sharing one house as was the standard practice in the past. Trying to cope with this demand has placed a huge burden on both our economies. Maybe the solution is for aspiring home owners to spend less and save more and start with a very small and modest home rather than a €450k luxury semi.

Unfortunately, planning authorities in many cases don’t encourage builders to construct the small starter apartments that would enable couples to find a place of their own. This doesn’t make sense but sense rarely applies when building regulations are being decided on.

Perhaps the most practical approach was that employed by the late Zsa Zsa Gabor who said: “I am a very good housekeeper, every time I leave a man I keep the house.”

Young farmers beware.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath-Kildare border