Jim O’Brien: Your dynamite suggestions may have to wait when I’m quarrying words from the rock-face of my mind

Writing is a bit like riding a bike: you put one foot on a pedal and propel yourself along with the other until you have sufficient propulsion to throw your leg over the frame and land on the saddle.

Sounds fairly simple, but there are days when, from the beginning, you’re facing a steep hill and it takes a massive effort to generate enough speed to even attempt to reach the saddle. When you do, the bike can wobble along at a dangerously slow speed as the steep incline makes every attempt to turn you back into a pedestrian.

I often sit down to write and it feels like I’m facing Everest on a High Nelly with soft tyres. Inspiration can be about as plentiful as corncrake feathers.

However, I rarely admit to being barren of thought or devoid of spark — I don’t even tell the current consort in case it triggers a flood of suggested topics. Even a trickle of suggestions can smother rather than mother.

When faced with the blank page and the sense of panic rising like bile in my throat, the last thing I need is to find myself buried under a heap of suggestions.

In this state I don’t have the capacity or the time to separate the exciting from the boring or the languorous from the libellous.

I’m not saying suggestions are unwelcome, but they are not instant solutions; they need time to mature in the dark recesses of the consciousness before the day comes when they are needed to do their bit.

People who write, be it doggerel or high literature, never discard anything they come across. They will accept, borrow or pilfer stories, whispers, idiosyncrasies, foibles or feelings in the service of a craft where nothing is lost and everything will eventually have its use.

There’s a man I meet on occasion who likes to quiz me about my scribblings. He is particularly curious about the people and incidents that populate the tales I tell from my youth.

Being familiar with the area I come from, he wonders why I don’t write about certain events that happened, or might have happened, or were purported to have happened in that corner of the planet.

I shudder at some of the things he encourages me to write about: if I took them on board I could find myself alone and abandoned on the steps of the High Court.

I am reminded of the late actor and comedian Niall Toibín, who regularly found himself the target of unsolicited stories.

I once heard him describe meeting a man in a pub one night who had spent years waiting for the opportunity to tell the comedian a story that would “suit you down to the ground”.

From the first word the yarn was beyond bawdy — it would rise a blush on the cheeks of Lucifer.

When the teller triumphantly delivered the lewd punchline, he nudged Toibín and said: “Clean that up and you can tell it anywhere you like.”

Toibín nodded politely but knew in his heart and soul the only way to ‘clean that up’ was to never tell it again.

When times are really tough and the muses are nowhere to be found, every suggestion will be examined for merit.

If this fails I can be tempted to press the big red button, which means ringing the editor and asking if, by any chance, she has a picture of a big Simmental bull that would fit across four columns and fill a half-page. Perhaps there is enough bull on this page already, without adding to it…

It is best to say nothing to anybody, to be desperate in silence; the very desperation can quarry the words from the rock-face of the mind and the pits of memory.

Indeed quarrying might be a better metaphor to explain the process of wordsmithing, especially when it comes to making use of suggestions.

Before the arrival of jackhammers, Kango hammers or rock-breakers, a very simple technology was applied in rock-breaking and quarrying.

Lines of wooden wedges were driven into cracks in the stone; these were then soaked in water causing them to expand until the rocks or the rockface cracked, enabling a section to break away.

Recommendations, suggestions, stories and anecdotes are the wooden wedges in the process of writing; there will come a time when a fissure in the rock will be the exact fit for them.

A few hours of punching into place at the keyboard, a generous dousing of imagination followed by a touch of devilment, and the job is done — at least until next week.