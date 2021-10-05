Jim O’Brien: Your time is up, coffee snobs — it’s time for tea to return as the empress of beverages

I drank my first cup of coffee during an illicit late-night visit to the kitchen in the college where I was boarded. My friend and companion on the mission was a lad from the far west who believed rules and regulations were made to be flouted.

He was in search of coffee, which he found on one of the shelves in the shape of a jar of Maxwell House. “Aha,” he said, lifting the lid on one of rings on the AGA and moving the giant kettle into place.

“This will be boiled in a minute, O’Brien. Will I make you a coffee?”

“I’ve never tasted the stuff,” I answered. “I’m not sure I’d like it.”

“Well, it’s about time your tried it,” he said. “I can’t let you out into the world without having tasted coffee, they’ll say you’ve no class. Sit down there and I’ll make you one.”

Read More

He treated the kitchen like it was his own.

“Do you take sugar in tea?” he asked., “I do,” I replied. “Then you’ll take sugar in coffee.”

He handed me my cup of the steaming liquid, the first of about 50,000 I’ve drunk since.

I began to gulp it down, anxious we might be nabbed by a prowling dean. However, my friend settled himself at the end of the kitchen table to enjoy his brew at a leisurely pace.

“Come on,” I said, “drink up and let’s go, we’ll be caught.”

“What’s your rush?” he asked. “They’ll hardly throw us out now, we’re in Leaving Cert.”

With that he took out a packet of cigarettes and a lighter. This was taking things to a new level entirely — smoking was absolutely forbidden.

To be found out of bounds in the kitchen was one thing, but to be found out of bounds, drinking staff coffee and smoking cigarettes was like driving up to a Garda checkpoint with a bottle of beer in your hand and a cannabis plant on your lap.

Read More

“Settle down, O’Brien, you can’t have coffee without a fag, they’re the perfect combination.”

I should add that a few months previously the same friend bought me my first drink — the beginning of another life-long relationship. He had me well ready for the world by the time we left our Brideshead of the south.

As the years have gone by, coffee has developed a culture of its own, wrapping an aura of sophistication around itself. White-shirted baristas are to be found in every town, brewing the beverage in a variety of concoctions using beans grown in exotic places and tailored to tantalise every taste-bud and palate.

Nowadays there are more snobs to be found in a coffee shop than at a wine sniffing — they’re the kind of people who will only drink coffee brewed from organic beans grown by Trappist monks in the mountains of Colombia.

In the meantime, tea has come to resemble the dilapidated big house outside the village, where the waistcoats are threadbare, the silver is tarnished, and heedless dogs have the run of the place.

In the kitchen the fragile occupants sit as close to the AGA as they can, taking tea in chipped china paid for with old money that’s long gone.

The cup of tea was in danger of becoming another ‘relic of auld dacency’.

But I reckon it is making a comeback; tea is elbowing its way up the social ladder and set to resume its rightful place as the empress of beverages.

In some places even the old tea-leaves are back in fashion, regarded as more environmentally friendly than teabags.

I have a friend who likes to serve his tea brewed from leaves and poured through a little strainer he places on the rim of every cup. He refers to this as his contraceptive device.

Yes, tea has survived the lean times. And why shouldn’t it? Among other things it has formidable friends.

I remember hearing a story about two women from west Limerick who had come to the city on their monthly shopping trip. Before catching the half-past-four bus home, the pair bustled into a fancy coffee shop near the bus stop.

Read More

As they sat down, arranging their shopping bags around their feet, the gentleman of the house approached.

“What can I get for you, ladies?” he asked.

“We’ll have tay for two and ‘scons’ please,” one of them replied. The man sniffed the air and said: “We don’t serve that sort of thing here.”

The women stood up, gathered their shopping bags, and as they prepared to leave, one of them turned to their erstwhile host, looked him in the eye and said: “Mark my words, my good man, you’ll serve tay yet.”

There is nothing like a west Limerick woman to put you in your place. The kettle is on.