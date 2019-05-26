Jim O'Brien: 'Yes, the price of rural broadband is huge, but the prize is even bigger'

Since the era of the crash, we have become accustomed to talking of our finances in terms of billions, or 'billuns', as my fellow Co Limerick man and former Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan, might say.

A billion of anything is a lot, in both quantity and value.

The question has to be asked, is it worth it? There has been a lot of agonising about this, and rightly so. People with a lot more information at their fingertips and expertise in their heads than most have spent many a long hour weighing up the various options. Eventually, the political leaders did what we elected them to do - they made a decision.

In so doing, they flew in the face of the advice given by some of the most senior civil servants in the land. Everything one doesn't want to hear when making an exciting investment decision was thrown around like fists in a melee. Even measured voices like John Fitzgerald, late of the ESRI, gave a pointed reaction to the details of the plan, saying that while the politicians knew it was bad value, they felt politically they had to do it.

In the making of any decision, a myriad of factors are involved.

For the majority of ordinary people, the most significant purchase they make in their lifetimes is the purchase of a home.

It involves few certainties aside from a lifetime of debt, but the purchase has promise, possibility and risk. The promise and possibilities it offers include having a roof over one's head and a safe secure place to rear a family. It is also an asset that can be used as a basis for borrowings for education and a resource that might pay for one's care in later life.