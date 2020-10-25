Farming

Jim O’Brien: When it dawns on you that you’re unmasked, it’s like discovering your fly is wide open

There are so many pandemic protocols to remember: stand back from people, wash your hands, use the sanitiser and — mortal sin of mortal sins — don’t forget your mask

Protocols: The sculpture of Patrick Kavanagh in Dublin wearing a face mask. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Protocols: The sculpture of Patrick Kavanagh in Dublin wearing a face mask. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Jim O'Brien

It’s a pleasant autumn evening, crisp, mild and bright. The main road running alongside us is much quieter than usual; the interminable thunder of trucks and the whoosh of vans has given way to the odd sigh of a lone car. Most people seem to be obeying the guidelines and staying at home.

I’m struggling with the temptation to abandon the desk, head outdoors and enjoy what’s left of the mellow autumn day. The weather forecasters are all talk about an ‘unsettled spell’, their gentle euphemism for wind, rain and misery.

Occasionally I stick my head out the door to remind myself how lovely it is. Each time I do, the dog is convinced a walk is the next thing on the agenda. He wags his whole body from stem to stern in anticipation of an opportunity to sniff his way along a few miles of the ditch.