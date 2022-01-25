Jim O’Brien: We’ve lost so much but it’s time to embrace that which was once forbidden

Saying thanks and rediscovering the wonder of what it means to have human warmth around you

Thousands of our citizens risked their lives every day to care for others

The first hints of spring are lovely. Even the slightest pip and ping of birdsong raises a hopeful eyebrow. These days, you can almost hear the Earth stretch itself in a languorous yawn as it prepares to shake off the detritus of winter.

The sudden and endemic end to the pandemic took us by surprise, as if the apple blossoms suddenly bloomed and the swallows swooped low well before their time.

Yes, the news that the days of social distancing might soon be consigned to history gave a particular loveliness to the early signs of spring.

Of course, it is not all over. We could yet get a frost on Good Friday and snow at Easter, but for the moment, we will embrace the good of what is and rejoice in the hope of what is to come.

It will take decades for historians, social scientists and experts in many disciplines to measure the impact of these last two years on the planet and on the progress or otherwise of its dominant species.

I am reminded of the reputed response of a long-serving member of the Chinese Politburo when he was asked for his opinion on the impact of the French Revolution. “It’s too early to tell,” he said.

Prior to any assessment, those of us lucky enough to have survived the virus need to be grateful and say ‘thanks’. At the risk of resorting to cliché, the greatest sacrifice most were asked to make was to stay at home and keep out of danger. Meanwhile, legions of our fellow countrywomen and men took their lives in their hands every day they went to work.

This was particularly frightening in the early days when they faced a deadly virus about which little was known, except that it was sickening and killing people in their thousands.

Yet, these incredibly brave and dedicated people — our neighbours, family, colleagues and friends — continued to go to work in hospitals, care homes, GP surgeries, garda and fire stations, post offices, shops, factories and schools to ensure we were all fed and kept safe.

They saw to it that those who needed medical care got it and those going on the last journey did so with the warm hand of another human being holding theirs.

Our political leaders and our public servants also deserve our thanks. Obviously, before Covid came along, there was a pandemic plan in place and we are fortunate to have political leaders with the courage and single mindedness to implement it.

It has to be recognised that both the caretaker Government under Leo Varadkar and the coalition under Micheál Martin threw everything at the virus and brought us through the consequent crisis in comparatively good shape.

While our bank balance may not be that healthy, the decisiveness of our politicians and public servants ensured we were spared even more suffering and death, and saved from the kind of societal chaos that can accompany great upheavals.

For many, these days are bound to be bittersweet. I am reminded of a passage from the introduction to The Day The War Ended, a recent book by UK writer Jacky Hyams. It tells the stories of ordinary British people in the days around the end of WWII in Europe.

She captures the bittersweetness of the time, both for individuals and society when she writes: “For even as victory had been claimed, there was a growing, uneasy sense, that peace, in the future, would not resemble anything that anyone had once hoped for or imagined. No chance of turning the clock back to any semblance of previously held stability. Too much had been lost.”

For those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, there will be no going back to normal. What was normal is no longer possible. In its wake, the pandemic leaves absence and void, and an eternity of wondering what might have been.

I’m sure there will be national and local services of commemoration where people can gather in the comfort and warmth of the crowd to publicly honour the memory of those who have died.

Individually, we all know people we couldn’t embrace when they needed us to, hands we couldn’t shake and tears we couldn’t dry.

This is the time to make up for that loss, a time for tea and sympathy and the healing that comes from the softness of human touch and the balm of being socially close.

Spring is but a daffodil away. Soon the Earth will sit up and face a pale but promising sun.