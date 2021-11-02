Jim O’Brien: Weddings are a vote of confidence in the future, but is there a future to be confident about?

I have been to a number of weddings lately, wonderful events, even in the shadow of the pandemic.

They were celebrated in great style and with great gusto. Weddings are a vote of confidence in the future. Most cultures make a big deal out of the occasions for that very reason.

Of course, there is a deeply personal side to them — the happy couple are delighted to have found one another and parents are delighted their child has found a life partner.

In the not too distant past, ’the going away’ was a big part of the wedding celebration. Before the end of the dancing, the couple retired to change out of the formal wedding gear and reappeared in their ‘going-away outfits’.

After ‘oohing and aahing’ at the gorgeousness of the new clobber, the guests made a human tunnel all the way from the dance floor to the car park.

The newly-weds, holding hands and bending down, tried to get through the tunnel as quickly as possible and escape the melee of poking, pulling, backslapping and hugging. Then they were off on the honeymoon in a graffiti-covered car with tin cans and all kinds of clattering things tied to the rear bumper.

Despite the madness of it, that part of the celebration was very symbolic, signifying the beginning of a new life and the first exciting steps in building a future together.

Older guests, after they had an opportunity to waltz around the floor a few times, would sit back and let ‘the youngsters’ at it. As soon as the ‘going away’ was over, they’d go away too. She’d look at him and say,

“Come on Tom, anyone could do our business here now.” He’d finish the last dregs of his pint, she’d ask him for the car keys and they’d make their way home to their own kitchen.

As she exchanged the claustrophobia of new shoes for the comfort of her slippers, he’d make the tea and pop a slice or two of bread in the toaster. Then they’d sit and review the day, talking about who looked well and who was shook, who drank too much and who could do with drinking a bit more.

After agreeing that the pair who got married were a grand couple, they’d make their way to the bedroom and ease themselves into bed, content the world as they knew it was in order.

But that was when the older generation believed they had made the world a better place, one that the youngsters could only make better. I’m afraid, with my contemporaries, I have little reason to believe we are handing on a better world to our children.

Yes, in Ireland, as in much of the affluent west, the material quality of life has improved massively since the 1950s. Most indicators show an improvement in life-expectancy, average incomes, health care, employment prospects, job satisfaction and the like. The evolution of social policy has made for greater equality and inclusion.

However, the same period of time has coincided with an accelerated degradation of the planet. So much so that if we continue as we are, we will consign our children and their children to a life on the edge of extinction.

At weddings, we look on nervously. We know the revellers are not going to have it easy. In some ways, these celebrations have the frenetic energy of a village dance on the night before the young go off to war. It is a war we have left them with.

Some scientists describe these times as the ‘Anthropocene epoch’. According to National Geographic, the term describes the period of history that came about when human activity began to have an impact on carbon and methane in the earth’s atmosphere.

Some say it began with the Industrial Revolution in the early 1800s, others say it started after the testing and use of the first atomic bombs in 1945. Many contend it started in the 1950s during what is called the Great Acceleration, a term describing a dramatic increase in the kind of human activity that impacts the planet.

Things have accelerated so fast, only this week the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, described what is ahead as a “hellscape of temperature rises”. My generation has benefitted hugely from the Great Acceleration and seems happy to ignore the reality that those who come after us will pay the price.

Our politicians, who depend hugely on the ‘grey vote’ to get elected, believe they are doing our will when they question and nit-pick every initiative and piece of legislation that seeks to combat climate change.

We need to let them know that we are worried for our children and grandchildren. When we are done waltzing at the weddings, perhaps we should start walking to the centres of power where the many sins of emission are forgiven and the sins of omission are many.