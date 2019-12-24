Jim O'Brien: 'Tis the season to take a break from the daily grind and tyranny of the timetable

Birds scratching and mooching through the dead leaves in the crackling undergrowth are now visible to the eye, whereas a few short months ago, the sound would have been the only indication of plant or animal life in the dense hedge.

It's a time when lost things are found, when that briar-hook you couldn't find in August reappears under a naked bush, the one you laid out of your hand to go and do something else.

The profusion of summer vegetation has long given way to skeletal remains, with trees bare to the branch, hedges bare to the root and grass brittle and short.

The lake has a silver sheen to it, while the landscape glistens harshly in a sharp winter light as the oaken browns and plethora of greens give way to the stainless steel of deep December.

At Christmas, we try to put some life and colour into the Spartan and hollow cheeks of these days.

We gather anything with a sign of life, evergreens and red-berried holly, to break up the preponderance of grey.

Spreading our tables with food, we seek to ward off the natural hunger of the season in a mix of denial, hope and stubborn optimism.

It would be a long winter without Christmas, without this festive railing against the dull days of sunken sap.

If our ancestors in their wisdom had not invented this sparkling loop to propel us towards the lengthening of the light and the budding of the leaves, the tilt of the earth from the sun would be steep indeed.

The excess of the thing can be off-putting, but this is very much a personal choice. While we might have our reservations about the gluttonous commercialisation, we can all choose our Christmas. We like to moan about the duration of the modern Yuletide, but in reality, while the long lead-in time is driven by the ding donging of marketeers, the actual season, from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day, is relatively short.

At this, the core of the season, normality is suspended and the tyranny of the timetable can mercifully be thrown into the bottom drawer for a few days. We can give ourselves permission to watch a film at 11 in the morning, or to have anything from turkey to trifle for breakfast.

For many, certain elements of the daily grind will continue - the foddering has to be done, the milking continues for some and, of course, children have to be fed and watered, while teenagers still need to be driven hither and yon. However, the context is different, the deadlines are parked.

And this is the thing about Christmas - it takes the unrelenting urgency out of our existence. Even for a few short days, we can put the stopwatch away and give ourselves space for the things we long to have space for without feeling we should be doing something else.

A friend of mine who retired about a year ago described the feeling of liberation when, after much procrastination, he handed over the business and farm to his successor.

Paraphrasing Shakespeare, he said nothing in his lifetime of work became him like the leaving it. "Until I retired, I never realised I had spent most of my life labouring under a shower of 'shoulds'," he said.

"When I'd be at one thing, I'd feel I should be doing something else. When I took a day away, I felt I should be working, and often when I was down the yard till nightfall, I felt I should be spending more time with the family.

"Since I retired, the clouds that generated the showers of 'shoulds' are gone. I feel as free as a bird, completely at home with whatever I choose to do today."

For those of us that can't quite hang up the boots and have to face the puck-out for another few years, these days, when we can throw the calendar, the stopwatch and the farm plan into the drawer, are days to be savoured. It's Christmas.

