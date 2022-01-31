Jim O’Brien: There are times when the tables don’t tabulate, the sums don’t add up and the mystery only deepens

Among the many things etched clearly on to the walls of our memories are our tables — our addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division tables

When I was in primary school, learning things ‘off by heart’ or by rote was a core part of educational practice.

I can remember the entire class standing and shouting them out in unison again and again.

They rang around our heads so loudly and so often, I’m sure they will do so forever. Even a mathematical disaster zone like me can do primary mathematical calculations in my head (almost) as fast as using a calculator.

Dust we might be and into dust we might return but our tables will echo through the universe for all eternity.

A good friend of mine, who did his primary schooling through Irish and has hardly a word of the language left, tells me, when it comes to doing ‘sums’ in his head he has to do them ‘as Gaeilge’.

Along with sums, poetry and grammar we also learned many of the tenets of our religion by heart. From the names of the Twelve Apostles, to the seven deadly sins and the Ten Commandments, we learned them all off — even the ones that made no sense to us.

For instance, the Sixth Commandment, thou shalt not commit adultery, was a complete mystery to our innocent minds.

A dear and departed teacher friend loved to recall how a pupil of his, when asked to recite the commandments for the class made great progress and got to the fifth, “Thou shalt not kill”, with a clear round. He faced into the ‘Sixth’ with a perplexed look on his face, it appeared if he was about to have a refusal or incur four faults at the sixth until he blurted out, “Sixth, thou shalt not milk a donkey”.

The teacher nearly choked as he tried to suppress the laughter, but the class of rural children didn’t bat an eyelid, it made total sense to them. Attempting to milk a donkey would be regarded as a most foolhardy thing to do.

I digress. What put me thinking about the commandments in the first place was not the infamous ‘sixth’ but the much disregarded ‘tenth’, “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s goods”. According to my research, the kinds of things the tenth commandment is concerned with include feelings of envy, greed, and jealousy in reaction to what other people have.

Now, could I make a confession — I think I have been feeling covetous over the last week. I hope that, as well as being good for the soul, this confession might clarify a few things that are bothering me. If I may be so bold, they should be bothering a lot of us.

When I read about the substantial salary being paid to Robert Watt, the Secretary General at the Department of Health, I found myself animated and quite bothered by it. So much so, I began to wonder, was I being covetous?

In fairness to the man, while his €294,920 annual salary might be at the upper end of public pay, it is on an agreed scale.

On further examination of my conscience, I recognised that I have no business whatsoever being covetous of Mr Watt’s salary; I wouldn’t have a clue how to do administer a health department dealing with a population of nearly five million people.

However, if I were Sir Chris Wormald, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health and Social Affairs in London, I might have a reason to be covetous. Sir Chris earns around €83,000 a year less than Mr Watt to administer a health department catering for a population (in England alone) of more than 56 million people.

Staying in the general area of health, we find even greater grounds for covetousness when we compare the pay of the head of the HSE and the NHS. The salary of Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, topped €358,651 in 2020 (he earned a total of €426,000 when various allowances are added.) Mr Reid heads an organisation with a staff of 67,000 and has an oversight function in relation to agencies that hire a further 35,000. This is undoubtedly a most difficult job and the CEO does not set the salary he is given.

However, across the pond Mr Simon Stevens, boss at the NHS in the UK heads up the fifth largest employer in the world with 1.7 million employees on its books and for this he earns €234,200 a year, €94,451 less than Paul Reid’s basic.

After all my musings about sums, catechism and the ways of the world, many things just don’t add up. Why some people get a lot more money for a lot less responsibility is a bit like the Sixth Commandment for six-year-olds — a mystery.

Trying to find a rationale for such a conundrum is as foolhardy as trying to milk a donkey.