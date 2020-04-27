Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Jim O'Brien: The greatest tragedy for the living will be to go back to the way we were before this crisis

Expand
Clean air: Gondolas reflected on the Gran Canal in Venice, where the halt to tourism has led to a remarlable improvement in water and air quality Photo: AP Expand

Close

Clean air: Gondolas reflected on the Gran Canal in Venice, where the halt to tourism has led to a remarlable improvement in water and air quality Photo: AP

Clean air: Gondolas reflected on the Gran Canal in Venice, where the halt to tourism has led to a remarlable improvement in water and air quality Photo: AP

AP

/

Jim O'Brien

A few years ago a colleague of mine observed that the roads of west Limerick were a dangerous place to travel on a Sunday morning, as you were liable to be mowed down by mobile congregations in search of a 'fast Mass.'

Like all other road networks, those in west Limerick are remarkably quiet these day, aside from tractors hauling slurry tanks and manure spreaders or the occasional zero grazer.

Everyone else is confined to barracks. The confinement has been most severe on those over 70, a cohort that includes quite a number of active priests.