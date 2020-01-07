Jim O'Brien: Supermarket aisles are becoming the new corridors of power for farmers

Members of the IFA block the entranced to the Aldi distribution centre in Naas Co Kildare, in a 12 hour blockage in protest over beef prices. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Jim O'Brien

A century ago, as the Western world crawled exhausted out of the trenches of WWI, the Roaring Twenties came to be characterised by a lust and a thirst for life.

The decade gave us the cabaret culture of the Weimar Republic, the Model T that revolutionised the world economy, and the Wall Street Crash of 1928, an event that cleared the way for the emergence of fascism in Europe.

In Ireland it was a seminal decade when the War of Independence, the Treaty and the Civil War were fought, negotiated, won and lost in five bitter years up to 1924.

After the trauma of its birth, the nation sought refuge under the stable but imposing porticos of institutional religion - a relationship that soured badly after decades of subservience.

So will these looming 2020s roar? Will they have much to roar about in terms of hope, exhilaration, frustration, anger and despair?

Where there are human beings you will have all these elements. From the blazing aridity of sub-Saharan Africa to the air-conditioned penthouses of New York's Fifth Avenue, human experience has a number of common threads, from the basic physical needs required for simple survival to the search for love and happiness.

One of the key differences between the beginning of this decade and 1920 is the ethical doubt that surrounds the relentless pursuit of growth. The 1920s looked forward to unrestricted growth as new industries, from motors to aeronautics and film, expanded exponentially.

Up until recently the gospel of growth informed the broad range of policy making and decision making in political, economic and military matters. Bigger was seen as better, no matter what the long-term social and environmental cost.

Not only has ethical and moral doubt put a question mark around our notion of growth, the pursuit of growth as we have known it is contributing to existential doubt around the very survival of the planet.

If internationally agreed commitments to combating climate change are implemented as promised, by the end of this decade the type of cars we drive will be very different: many European countries have committed to the phasing out of petrol and diesel engines by 2030.

Travel by air might revert to its previously exclusive status as a luxury few can afford.

Meanwhile, goods from the other side of the globe could become priced as luxuries, to be sampled only at special times of the year.

We may need to confine ourselves to the consumption of in-season local fruit and vegetables as transport taxes for long-distance out-of-season foods may make their prices prohibitive.

The road to a more sustainable lifestyle will not be easy and it may lead to another - but quite different - incarnation of the 'roaring' twenties.

We are facing a decade of hard choices that will manifest themselves in a clash between courageous political leadership and populists who will attempt to buy short-term political gain, leaving the planet to pay a heavy price for their deceit.

Farming already finds itself on the front line of this battle and things will only get more fraught. Ordinary people will be asked to choose with their stomachs when it comes to playing their part in the battle against climate chaos. We can expect to hear a lot more about belching cattle, diesel emissions and the use of pesticides.

We may see yellow-vested farmers and yellow-vested environmental campaigners facing one another across our streets.

It will take leadership and courage on all sides to navigate a way through these flashpoints to ensure that the outcome is to the benefit of all.

Farm leaders would be well advised to look to the art of winning friends and influencing people when it comes to fighting their corner in the decade ahead. Consumers are the foot soldiers in this battle; their choices will determine the winners and losers.

Farm organisations may have influence in the corridors of power in Brussels and Dublin but the real corridors of power are the aisles of the supermarkets where carbon taxes, carbon footprint and sustainability will have as much influence as price in the decisions made by shoppers.

Indo Farming


