Jim O'Brien: Stop scapegoating our young people — Covid is taking a bigger psychological toll on them than anyone else

Down through the ages the search for scapegoats and villains has characterised much of the human response to plague and pestilence. People look around for someone, a group or a phenomenon to blame.

In an academic paper on ‘Blame in a Time of Plague’ published in 1988, sociologist Dorothy Nelkin and historian Sander Gilman concluded: “Blaming has always been a means to make mysterious and devastating diseases comprehensible and therefore possibly controllable.”

This was quoted by Samuel K Cohn, Professor of Medieval History at Glasgow University, in a paper on the same topic published in 2015.

Cohn says the Black Death of 1347–51, “unleashed mass violence: the murder of Catalans in Sicily, and clerics and beggars in Narbonne and other regions; and especially the pogroms against Jews, with over a thousand communities down the Rhineland, into Spain and France, and eastward across large swathes of Europe eradicated.”

While most experts agree that Covid-19 has its origins in a wet market in Wuhan, the blame game has not been cowed by the science. Everyone and everything from Bill Gates to 5G masts are being saddled with responsibility for creating or spreading it.

As the disease surges again I fear that young people are becoming the latest target for blame. Pictures from Galway, and stories emanating from Cork and other urban centres with a strong third-level presence, have caused the great and the good to clutch their pearls in horror at the notion that young people might be doing what young people do after months of being locked down.

Those casting stones and vilifying the young could do with taking a deep breath and thinking back to their own young days, when they were 18, 19 and 20 years old.

I come from a big family and most of us were in our teens in the 1970s. I know that if, at that time, we were locked down in the confines of our home for months on end, at the first sign that restrictions might be lifted we would have been out the gap like young calves released into a spring paddock.

Studies show that this pandemic is taking the greatest physical toll on the oldest, and the greatest psychological toll on the young, particularly those between 18 and 35.

Even before Covid came along their world was already full of uncertainty; their social and economic prospects in terms of job security and home ownership are shadows of what their parents could look forward to.

In this gig economy, jobs that can adequately sustain the demands of modern living are few and far between.

In terms of education the pressures on young people are enormous, from the Russian roulette of the points system to the conceited demands of employers looking for highly qualified workers on short-term contracts who will take a pittance in remuneration.

Meanwhile, those with non-academic abilities, whose skills and interests are in the trades, crafts and entrepreneurship, are left to find their own way through a system that’s neither valued nor publicised.

If all that isn’t bad enough we are handing these young people a planet in serious trouble. Despite nearly six decades of warning, since the publication of Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring in 1962, our generation has carried on regardless.

It has got to the point where one of the latest books on the state of the world, written by David Wallace-Wells, is credibly titled The Uninhabitable Earth.

As this pandemic continues the last thing our young people need now is to be hectored, blamed and sanctioned.

I worked in the youth sector for a number of years and a key concept that informed the work was ‘accompaniment’; our job as youth workers was to accompany young people in a way that was enabling, challenging, encouraging and non-judgemental.

I remember once, as a teenager, having a blazing row with my father. What it was all about I can’t recall — he was probably demanding that I do something outlandish, like a day’s work. When the arguing stopped I stormed off to the bedroom banging doors as I went.

I was sitting on the bed, furiously smoking a cigarette, when my mother came in and sat beside me. She didn’t lecture me, or tell me what a pup I was, neither did she say a word about my father, she just asked me for a cigarette and we had a smoke together, even though she really didn’t smoke at all.

That was all I needed, someone to accompany me. In these difficult days that’s what our young people need, not vilification or turning the guards and the army on them, as some have suggested.

They need us to sit with them, to walk beside them, but not to stand over them.

