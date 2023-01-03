Jim O’Brien: Stoke the flames of new beginnings by focusing on creation and not resignation

There is nothing like the morning ritual of cleaning out a dead fireplace to focus mind and heart on the passage of time and the series of beginnings and endings that make up a life.

Getting down on your knees and taking cold ashes from the dark innards of a stove is to find yourself, every day, in that place where despair and hope meet in the transformation of a dull, cold metal box into the glowing hearth of a warm house.

My father saw the beginning of every day in hurling terms, describing it as “facing the puck-out”. At this time of the year when we would often be found singing songs and drinking a few pints late at night, he would call an end to proceedings with the words: “It’s time to rise out of it, I have to face the puck-out in the morning.”

All his life, he did that. From early spring to the late autumn, his days were bookended by the pulsating sound of the milking machine and, in winter, by the rhythm of the hay-knife as he methodically cut another day’s silage out of the pit.

For whatever reason, we go on going on. The script for 2023 is unwritten, but I’m sure many of the plotlines and storylines we have lived with will continue to unfold. Resolutions will be made — some will bloom and grow, while others will shrivel and die.

Isn’t it amazing how we choose to go on, beginning again and again ‘in spite of thunder, fire and sword’? It almost doesn’t matter what one’s approach to life is, the capacity ‘to go on going on’ abides.

For some, it manifests itself in resilience fuelled by an unwavering belief and confidence that the good will win out. For others, stubbornness, single-mindedness and dogged determination ensure they stay whatever course they are on. The more cynical often choose a form of existential resignation and live out the absurdity of it all ‘ticking over’ on the sidelines.

A former British Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, famously described the trajectory of a political life as determined by “events, dear boy, events”. His words have echoes beyond the political realm and can be applied to life in general.

Undoubtedly, much of what makes up our reality is beyond our control. Global, local and unexpected personal events have a daily impact on our well-being in terms of health, wealth and contentment.

Nevertheless, it is important to identify the bits we can shape. We can easily ignore the power we have over our own lives and embrace a powerlessness that has little basis in reality.

All too ready to pigeon-hole and neutralise ourselves, we hide behind stock explanations — ‘sure that is how I am, there’s nothing I can do about it’. We also like to take cover behind family traits and ‘pop genetics’ when it comes to explaining why we don’t take charge and make changes.

A scribbling friend of mine recently introduced me to the work of a young Australian-born philosopher, Skye Cleary, an expert on the work of existential French philosopher and author, Simone de Beauvoir.

In a recent book entitled How To Be You — Simone De Beauvoir And The Art Of Authentic Living, Dr Cleary explores the notion of being and becoming through the work of De Beauvoir and throws a cold eye on the notion of ‘finding yourself’.

Quoting De Beauvoir, she says “there is no fixed essence that is ‘you’, since you are always becoming something other than what you are today”. And later, she writes: “There is no true self to discover, but only a vibrant self that you create through your choices.”

In one succinct sentence, she turns much popular psychological thinking on its head when she tells us: “You don’t discover yourself, you create yourself.”

I have just been introduced to the work of Dr Cleary and it makes for fertile ground at this time of the year when life-changing resolutions are very much on the agenda. Her work and reflections on the thinking of De Beauvoir certainly bring up the lights on our capacity to shape our lives.

By taking the focus off resignation and shifting it to creation, we might be freed to make the lives we want rather than resigning ourselves to lives we don’t want.

The rain has turned to hail and is hammering incessantly on the skylight, reminding me that December is about to put its rich greens and reds into a cardboard box and hand over to its grey and austere successor, January.

I kneel to clean out the dark innards of a cold stove to create a fire that will warm the house. Brendan Kennelly’s poem, Begin, is running around in my head...

“Every beginning is a promise born in light and dying in dark determination and exaltation of springtime flowering the way to work.”