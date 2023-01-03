Farming

Farming

Jim O’Brien: Stoke the flames of new beginnings by focusing on creation and not resignation

Jim O'Brien

There is nothing like the morning ritual of cleaning out a dead fireplace to focus mind and heart on the passage of time and the series of beginnings and endings that make up a life.

Getting down on your knees and taking cold ashes from the dark innards of a stove is to find yourself, every day, in that place where despair and hope meet in the transformation of a dull, cold metal box into the glowing hearth of a warm house.

