Jim O’Brien: Rumblings in my gastronomic memory send me back to the original rural takeaway

The ‘four o’clock’ was brought, usually by young children, to wherever the work was happening: in meadow, haggard, haybarn or potato field

Back to basics: 'I must admit to a recent inexplicable longing for some of the basics I remember from my young life, simple things like the joys of buttered scones with jam'

Jim O'Brien

Every now and again a cry goes up urging us to go back to basics, a move trumpeted as the antidote to everything that ails us.

I must admit to a recent longing for some of the basic foodstuffs I remember from my young life: simple things like the joys of buttered scones, jam and brown sauce not all in the same dish, I might add.

These are among the tastes that graced my palate as a youngster and, of late, I’ve experienced an inexplicable longing to taste them again.

