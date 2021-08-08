Jim O’Brien: Ordinary lessons from the extraordinary dimensions explored by our Olympians

I’ve been quite busy over the last few weeks, with little time for sitting back and absorbing the Olympic Games. The bits I have seen are remarkable. Even a glimpse at the superhuman efforts the athletes put in to compete at this level would bring you to the edge of wonder.

In the less than 10 seconds it takes to complete an Olympic 100m dash you can witness perfection, disaster, ecstasy and heartbreak. Years of rigorous preparation can be crowned with achievement or wiped out in the blink of an eye.

The physical, psychological and emotional strength it takes to be an Olympian surely takes these people out of the realm of the ordinary and ranks them among the extraordinary.

We were chatting about it around our table recently and agreed that being an Olympian must be an enormous asset on a CV.

It would surely guarantee any job applicant a place on an interview shortlist and a real shot at the job — if the qualifications are in the least bit relevant. The discipline, dedication, attention to detail and resilience it takes to reach the Olympics would be welcome on any team.

But even when one gets to the Olympics, winning a medal can be as far away as ever. The numbers give a sense of the enormity of winning. In the Tokyo Olympics, over 11,000 athletes from 206 nations across 33 sports competed for 339 medals.

Once the athletes are finished in Tokyo, with or without medals, they begin to focus on the next competition: the World Championships and the European Championships next year, or the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

Their success or lack of it is put to one side as they lift their eyes to the next horizon.

There are precious few human beings who choose to stretch themselves to this extent. Perhaps astronauts can be numbered among them, or lone sailors who try to circumnavigate the globe, climbers of Everest, or those who volunteer to join special forces.

While all are willing to push themselves to the limit of human endurance, for most there will be no medal at the end, and for some the result will be oblivion. Yet they choose to do it.

In the more mundane world there are people who find themselves in profoundly challenging situations that are not of their choosing.

For many, every day can be a marathon that takes them to the heights and depths, physically, emotionally and psychologically.

Added to that can be the exasperation of dealing with a cumbersome and heedless bureaucracy, where agencies that are meant to help can often be a source of agony and frustration.

There are days, I’m sure, when the well of love is almost dry and the arid reserves of duty will have to do.

The Olympics model the challenges of being human. In a few short weeks they take us, again and again, to the heights of exhilaration and the depths of disappointment. They show us how a lifetime’s work can be burned to a shred by a slight miscalculation.

Yet the athlete with her lower lip held quivering between her teeth, or with bitter tears flooding down his face, will be in the gym, or the pool, or on the track the following day, believing again.

When the well of talent is running dry, the arid reserves of persistence will have to suffice.

While the Olympics do agony, ecstasy and loss, they don’t do despair. They do resilience and perspective.

I remember Sonia O’Sullivan’s father being interviewed at the Atlanta Olympics shortly after Sonia had to exit the 5,000m final due to a tummy bug. The breathless interviewer was trying to quantify the loss when Mr O’Sullivan calmed him down with a bit of perspective, “Listen,” he said, “there’s no one dead.”

The Olympics present us with a veritable caricature of human capability. They stretch the participants in all directions. As spectators we get a glimpse of what can happen when life is thrown at people in all its extremities, and we learn that while joy can be unconfined, disappointment doesn’t have to become despair.

Like our Olympic rowers, there are days when the oars hardly crack the water, so sweet are the strokes that propel us to the line, and there are days when we just have to pull like a dog.