Jim O’Brien: Ordinary lessons from the extraordinary dimensions explored by our Olympians

The Olympics are a caricature of human life, modelling its highs and lows.

On top of the world: Rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy celebrate with their gold medals. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On top of the world: Rowers Paul O&rsquo;Donovan and Fintan McCarthy celebrate with their gold medals. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On top of the world: Rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy celebrate with their gold medals. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On top of the world: Rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy celebrate with their gold medals. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jim O'Brien

I’ve been quite busy over the last few weeks, with little time for sitting back and absorbing the Olympic Games. The bits I have seen are remarkable. Even a glimpse at the superhuman efforts the athletes put in to compete at this level would bring you to the edge of wonder.

In the less than 10 seconds it takes to complete an Olympic 100m dash you can witness perfection, disaster, ecstasy and heartbreak. Years of rigorous preparation can be crowned with achievement or wiped out in the blink of an eye.

The physical, psychological and emotional strength it takes to be an Olympian surely takes these people out of the realm of the ordinary and ranks them among the extraordinary.

