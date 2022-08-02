Jim O’Brien: Nothing like giving it welly at a summer festival to distract from the world’s crises

Tadhg Beckett from Athy tries his hand at welly throwing, which can bring joy to all ages. Photo: Tim Keane

Summer festivals were never more called for. Outbreaks of diversion and communal hilarity are sorely needed to get us through these tense times.

I woke one morning last week in a serious bout of angst. It felt as if Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Liz Truss and Mattie McGrath had climbed out of the radio and were sitting at the end of the bed.

I had a vision of the future that would leave the Book Of Revelations in nursery rhyme territory.

My anxious mind moved from the global to the domestic and I began to wonder if the gas would last until December, would there be enough wood in the shed and should I explore getting a heat pump?

To add to my furrowed brow, when September comes around, I will have three daughters ensconced in the wonder, delight and bottomless pit that is third-level education.

By the time I got myself out of the bed and down to the kitchen, I didn’t know whether to reach for the Jameson or the coffee pot.

Thankfully, our new pup needed to be taken out for her morning ablutions. The fresh air eased my angst and by the time I got back indoors, I was compos mentis enough to know that reaching for the coffee pot was the saner choice.

In due course, the current consort arrived and we sat down to breakfast. I sat chewing vigorously on the brown bread while staring at the tablecloth as I contemplated the absurdity of the human condition.

Blissfully unaware of the ball of angst across the table from her, she began to peruse the programme for a local festival that weekend.

It promised something for everybody: Zumba dancing, genealogy searches, traditional music, a local pastry bake-off, kayaking, an open-air market and an afternoon of foraging for edible flowers and herbs.

It sounded like the perfect antidote to the things that ail us. She handed me the programme, suggesting a visit to the festival might wipe the funereal grey from my face.

The organisers of summer festivals perform a wonderful public service. They should be funded by every department, including the HSE, for the contribution they make to the well-being of the nation.

From welly throwing to sheaf tossing, to milk-churn races — we all need bouts of uselessness to lift us out of ourselves and the hollows of despondency we can fall into.

A friend of mine, a very sensible and careful man who approaches everything with a clear and rational mind, tells me that in order to keep himself keen, he does one daft thing every year.

It could be the proverbial climb of a mountain, a jump in a lake, a dancing class or a cookery course — a pursuit completely out of the ordinary for him.

Doing something he regards as daft helps him to embrace the unknown. As somebody who likes to know where he is going and what the plan is, he believes that allowing himself to be taken into unknown territory is good for him physically, mentally and spiritually.

And this is the ultimate source of angst — fear of the unknown, nervousness at not knowing what is ahead. When politicians and commentators want to put the wind up the public, they will solemnly declare that ‘we are now in uncharted waters’.

I must admit to feeling a frisson of excitement when I hear those words. The prospect of uncertainty is double-edged — what emerges may be good or bad.

The world is on this edge of the unknown. The certainties we take for granted are being rattled. What emerges will be different.

Much of our anxiety stems from our wanting things to remain the same, wanting our children to have what we had. In fact, many of our children share the concern that they won’t have what we have or had. Maybe we need to start letting go of these expectations?

Take for instance the expectation to own a car. People are now beginning to say the arguments about cars and their impact on climate are gone beyond the fossil fuel versus electric or hydrogen choice.

The amount of resources cars consume in manufacture and the support infrastructure they demand are being identified as the real long-term issues.

A change in relation to transport, particularly private transport, is likely to emerge. If that happens, the notion of the sprawling suburban estate might be at an end, which might change the whole model of housing.

With these changes and the bedding down of remote working, rural communities may revert to being more self-contained.

Challenging and exciting times, perhaps? Meanwhile, in order to shake ourselves up and free us from the angst and atrophy of rigid expectation, perhaps a good old bout of welly throwing, sheaf tossing or egg-and-spoon racing might be in order.