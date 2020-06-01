Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Jim O'Brien: It's a relief to find that my 'crowphobia' has deep echoes in Irish mythology

Sinister: In Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, everyday birds attempt to take over the world Expand

Close

Sinister: In Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, everyday birds attempt to take over the world

Sinister: In Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, everyday birds attempt to take over the world

Sinister: In Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, everyday birds attempt to take over the world

Jim O'Brien

The crows woke me this morning. The din of the creatures outside the house was such that I feared a full-scale battle was in progress on the lawn. When I eventually got up and opened the window they took off, cawing rapaciously as they went.

I don't like crows; I'm sort of spooked by them and I blame Alfred Hitchcock for that.

If I may explain: I went to a boarding school in Castlemartyr, Co Cork run by the most gentle group of men that ever wore sandals, the Order of Discalced Carmelites.