Jim O'Brien: It's a relief to find that my 'crowphobia' has deep echoes in Irish mythology

The crows woke me this morning. The din of the creatures outside the house was such that I feared a full-scale battle was in progress on the lawn. When I eventually got up and opened the window they took off, cawing rapaciously as they went.

I don't like crows; I'm sort of spooked by them and I blame Alfred Hitchcock for that.

If I may explain: I went to a boarding school in Castlemartyr, Co Cork run by the most gentle group of men that ever wore sandals, the Order of Discalced Carmelites.

The school closed in the mid-90s and the property, which included a lake and a fine farm, was transformed into a magnificent hotel and resort.

As pupils, our favourite night of the boarding school week was Saturday, movie night. The tuck shop did a roaring trade before the 100-strong school population repaired to the assembly hall. For the next two hours, in the flickering light, we crunched and munched our way through mountains of Taytos and Toffos to the whirr and clack of the projector.

I remember sitting beside our erudite English teacher, Fr Phillip, during the screen adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities. In the opening scenes, as the silhouette of the guillotine rose menacingly over the Parisian skyline, the good monk nudged me and whispered: "See that contraption, O'Brien, it's the only cure for dandruff."

I don't remember much else about that film but I do remember on another Saturday night sitting on the edge of my seat frozen in horror at Hitchcock's The Birds.

The master of the genre certainly knew how to frighten the bejapers out of his audience as he exposed the sinister at the heart of the normal.

The film features ordinary, everyday birds attempting to take over the world. Flocks of starlings come down chimneys, while rooks, crows and seagulls wreak murder and mayhem, plucking the eyes from the heads of their victims in a final act of savagery.

Since then I can't look at a crow straight without believing the dark wretch is about to summon an army from the trees and dispatch me to eternity, devoid of a pair of eyes to see where I am going.

I once lived in a house Galway with an old, open chimney, and on a few occasions I came home to find a pair of crows had taken up residence. I would have preferred to face a couple of ravenous hyenas.

Perhaps Hitchcock was on to something. The crow is a creature of fearsome consequence in Irish mythology. It was believed that the ancient goddess of war, Badb (Baiv), liked to take the form of crow.

Indeed, the sound of a cawing crow before a major engagement was regarded as a portent of doom.

Also known as 'Badb Catha' - Badb of the Battles - the goddess took sides in conflicts and was wont to alight on the battlefield creating confusion and changing the course of events. Poor Queen Maedbh of Connacht discovered this to her cost in the course of the Táin.

It is something of a relief to find that my 'crowphobia' has deep echoes in our mythology.

Mythology aside, the crow is an interesting creature. It has an average lifespan of 20 years, in the course of which males and females, parents and grandparents work together to raise and protect the young.

Marauding

The crow is regarded as among the most intelligent of our fellow creatures, employing stones and other implements to get at its food.

I am well aware of its capabilities. I have feeders for smaller birds in the garden and I am forever protecting the food dispensers and their visitors from the marauding préacháns.

They are a nuisance of the highest order, and a clever nuisance at that. The dispensers are obviously too small and unstable for crows to perch on so they have worked out a way to dislodge them from their hooks. On many a morning I will find the dispensers on the ground, their contents gone and the brazen crows perched on the telephone wire cawing at me derisively.

It may be Biodiversity Week but it is hard work trying to peacefully share a planet with these black-feathered scavengers.