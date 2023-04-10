Jim O’Brien: Ireland's 'Cultural Catholics' - Have We Lost More Than Just Religion?

The novelist Graham Greene described himself as a ‘cultural Catholic’, as distinct from one who believed and practised.

It would appear that nowadays, multitudes of detached Catholics have joined him under that particular umbrella.

These are people who are baptised, went to schools with a Catholic ethos, were confirmed, possibly got married in a Catholic ceremony but, aside from attending weddings and funerals, they will rarely have any interaction with the formal side of the religion they were born into.

I remember in my youth being told about the ‘appalling’ state of religious practice around Europe, where people only went to church at Christmas and Easter.

In the Ireland of the time not only was weekly attendance at church huge, there was active engagement in the shape of attendance at missions, novenas, pilgrimages etc, while organisations like the Legion of Mary boasted thousands of members from every age group.

All that changed very rapidly. You wouldn’t need to be a sociologist to follow the pattern of disengagement from organised religion, especially in the last two to three decades.

All you have to do is go to a wedding these days and you quickly realise that the generation of people currently in the cockpit of society are unaccustomed to being in church buildings.

The silence when it comes to congregational responses speaks volumes. ​

In decades to come, when the phenomenon of the decline in religious practice in Ireland and the decline in the influence of the Catholic Church in Irish society is studied, scholars will surely remark on the speed at which it happened.

But should anyone be surprised?

There is a precedent. After the Great Famine a huge number of Irish people ditched their language almost as unceremoniously and as rapidly as recent generations turned away from the church.

However, other aspects of the culture have remained strong, as evidenced in the widespread involvement in Gaelic games and traditional music.

In the same way, cultural Christianity continues to have an impact on the society.

There is plenty of evidence that the altruism associated with Christian morality is alive and well across the generations.

Irish people still contribute generously to disaster aid and development aid across the globe.

Closer to home there continues to be huge community solidarity for families at the time of bereavement and loss, so the residue of belief continues to be seen in the way we act in the world.

But what of spirituality and what vehicles will carry that? Music, dance and our games have sustained Irish culture, but what vehicles will carry belief and the sense of the beyond into the heart of the 21st century?

At the risk of asking too many questions, will there be any need for such vehicles? Will there be anything to carry?

I don’t notice any great hunger for things of the spirit and things of the beyond. There was a time when people who weren’t fervent believers would say things like, “I’m not very religious, but I’m spiritual,” or others might say, “I believe in my own way” or “I pray in my own way.”

This isn’t true anymore, or at least it isn’t evident anymore. The only time you might hear people talking about these things is when they have a few drinks taken and the conversation inevitably collapses crashes into the fantastical.

There is no collective space for discussing these things. Irish culture has experienced a renaissance in recent decades, but the Irish language is struggling to get itself beyond a niche interest.

Likewise, while cultural Christianity or Catholicism remains strong, the language and concepts of belief are being lost to the broader population.

​It would appear we have moved beyond the post-Christian phase in Western Europe and are in an era where religion just doesn’t feature in public or private discourse and doesn’t matter.

This is probably preferable to the situation in the US, where everyone likes to enlist God as the underwriter of their agenda.

From the gun lobby to white supremacists, from climate change deniers to the champions of unbridled capitalism, they are convinced of the validity of their cause since they have “God on their side.”

Easter and its contemporary incarnation put me thinking of these things. What was once a religious festival centred around hope in the face of absurdity, pain and death, is now a cultural experience, but only very few speak the language that can unlock its significance.

We are culturally connected to it, but it’s a bit like our connection to Irish music — most of us can’t play it and don’t understand it but we love the noise it makes.

