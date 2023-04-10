Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Jim O’Brien: Ireland's 'Cultural Catholics' - Have We Lost More Than Just Religion?

There has been a rapid decline in religious practice but the altruism associated with Christian morality is alive and well across the generations

Unfamiliar: The generation of people currently in the cockpit of society are unaccustomed to being in church buildings. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Unfamiliar: The generation of people currently in the cockpit of society are unaccustomed to being in church buildings. Photo: Getty

Unfamiliar: The generation of people currently in the cockpit of society are unaccustomed to being in church buildings. Photo: Getty

Unfamiliar: The generation of people currently in the cockpit of society are unaccustomed to being in church buildings. Photo: Getty

Jim O'Brien

The novelist Graham Greene described himself as a ‘cultural Catholic’, as distinct from one who believed and practised.

It would appear that nowadays, multitudes of detached Catholics have joined him under that particular umbrella.

Most Watched

Privacy