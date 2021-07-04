Jim O’Brien: ‘I’d rather have my iceberg filter than expose myself like a Love Island contestant’

I have never seen an iceberg, but according to all the experts, if you are lucky or unlucky enough to catch a glimpse of one, what you see is only a tenth of what you get. Ninety per cent of any iceberg is under the water.

I reckon humans are the same, what we see and experience about one another is only a fraction of what is going on below the surface.

The exception of course is the so-called reality TV show Love Island, where exposing as much of the private and personal as possible is the point of the exercise — along with gaining instant fame and an improved bank balance.

Most people I know, myself included, talk to themselves. I would safely say that nearly all human beings have an incessant internal conversation going on.

The amount of external conversing we do is but a fraction of this. The iceberg analogy mightn’t be far from the mark when it comes to describing how humans exist and co-exist.

My offspring tell me I have a habit of staring at people, and they often chide me for it. I don’t do it on purpose, but I go into a kind of trance while people-watching and can find myself writing the biographies of strangers who catch my eye for some random reason.

Recently, I was stopped at a pedestrian crossing where an older woman, walking with the aid of a stick and carrying a bag of shopping, was slowly making her way from one side of the street to the other.

As she passed, in my mind’s eye I took her back to when she was a little girl playing hide and seek or leaping over a skipping rope.

My mental time machine had her running, jumping, tumbling and laughing, light years away from ever being old with a stick and a shopping bag and a shuffle.

A hooting motorist brought me out of my unauthorised biographing of the unsuspecting woman, and I drove on. What’s going on inside us and under our frame is a mystery to everyone except ourselves. Often, it can be a mystery to us too.

I remember a friend of mine telling me how, at a birthday party for one of her children, she overheard some of the little guests using colourful language.

That night, as she tucked the birthday girl into bed, she off-handedly asked her if she ever used foul language. “I know the words, Mammy,” she said, “and sometimes I say them, but only inside myself.”

There is little doubt if we gave external expression to some of our internal conversations, we’d certainly lose friends, and might even be arrested.

A social filter protects the depths of our iceberg and keeps us from saying what we really think. It employs euphemisms or double-speak to take the sharp edges off of our conversation.

In my part of the country, if someone tells you that “you look a bit shook”, they’ll talk about you to the next person they meet and tell them you’re only a clean shirt from eternity.

Similar euphemisms are used to comment on our dress sense. If someone admires your outfit and says, “not everyone could wear it,” what they really mean is, “no one but yourself would buy a yoke like that, let alone wear it”.

Could I be so bold as to say that men are not at all as skilful as women when it comes to the deployment of euphemisms.

The day I got married, I was very much the picture of a man who enjoyed his food and his tipple. Some would say I was carrying a bit of condition. In racing parlance, I wouldn’t have done well on soft ground.

No one mentioned a word about my appearance until evening came, “when the wine seeped through the veneer,” to quote from Paul Brady’s great emigrant song, The Same Old Story.

As the vino released the veritas and punctured the social filter, a close friend put his arm around my shoulder and said: “O’Brien, you’re in powerful condition, you’re ready for Henshaw’s.” Henshaw’s being the nearest abattoir to my home.

In some ways, the façade protects us, enabling us to be like an iceberg, maintaining our equilibrium by keeping most of who and what we are hidden from view.

This is not a bad strategy — even a cursory glance at Love Island paints a disturbing picture of the alternative.