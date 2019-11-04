Jim O'Brien: I never thought I would hear myself say it, but maybe Maggie Thatcher was right...

Maybe Maggie Thatcher was right, there is no such thing as society, there is only the individual.

John McGahern had his own take on this with regard to Ireland: he claimed that while we like to believe that we are a nation of communities, Ireland is in fact a series of families, where the family is the pre-eminent unit to which all else is secondary.

I suppose McGahern's view could be applied to all countries across the globe - bloodline takes precedence over the collective.

The Israeli thinker Yuval Noah Harari argues that anything beyond the family is a figment of the imagination and it is our capacity to imagine that enables us to create societies and countries that can cater for bigger tribes.

Our cousins the chimpanzees can only manage troops of 150 or so; after that there are too many to feed, order breaks down, they split and another troop is formed. Our capacity to imagine things like money, structures and laws means we can hang together in bigger numbers.

In these Brexit days, imaginations are running wild.

Britain, our neighbouring imaginary collective, where people like to call themselves British, is trying to split from the bigger troop. In their efforts to do so, they enlist the support of their mythical collective characteristics - from their stiff upper lip to their capacity for 'standing alone'.

And they are not the only ones. From Catalonia to Caledonia, people are trumpeting the virtues of their own imagined vision of themselves and hailing the Nirvana that will materialise once they have their own imaginary collective.

Trumpeting is a good verb. Across the ocean we have an imaginary collective seeking to be great 'again'. How can you make something great 'again' when its 'before' was replete with invasion, theft, genocide, slavery and ethnic cleansing?

But then the stories of all our collectives are replete with these things. And it hasn't been a great time for our own imaginary collective.

One of our more recent war cries, "you'll never beat the Irish", was comprehensively debunked on the playing fields of the Japanese archipelago and on a flat piece of ground between the Swiss mountains.

On a darker note, a man going about his business in the region where the two predominant imaginary collectives inhabiting this island collide was beaten to within an inch of his life.

The company he works for has the 'wrong' people in its board room, according to some.

And last week a refrigerated trailer was found with 39 people dead inside. That awful operation had the name of our imaginary collective written all over it.

In recent months, we have become accustomed to people in high-vis jackets marching through rural towns protesting at plans to house refugees and asylum seekers. Many of the prospective residents in these centres will have survived the kinds of journeys that killed the 39 unfortunate people found in the Irish truck in the UK.

While a significant amount of the protesters are objecting to the deeply flawed direct provision system under which these refugees and asylum seekers are forced to live, others simply don't want these newcomers around the place. More are simply using concerns about the system as cover for prejudice.

However, the overall message being heard is that these 'foreigners' are not welcome; they are not wanted around the place. What other message do you expect people to hear when places that have spent decades bemoaning rural depopulation are suddenly obsessing about rural overcrowding?

Meanwhile, the chattering classes of our imaginary collective are filling the ether, cyberspace and column inches with the twitches, turns and twists of parish pump politicians pressing the wrong buttons.

Then again it's Halloween, one should expect to be horrified.

I thought I'd never hear myself say it, but there is comfort in the words of Thatcher - cold comfort maybe. Her contention that there is no such thing as society, only individuals, is one rational explanation for what we do to one another or fail to do for one another.

Should it really matter a whit to me that a mother somewhere in Afghanistan is putting her 12-year-old son into the back of a truck bound for Europe and handing her life savings to a stranger in the desperate hope that the boy might have a tolerable future?

When you strip away the imaginary collective perhaps we are all alone.

Indo Farming


