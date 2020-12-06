Farming

Jim O’Brien: Haunted by missed opportunities, we are sleepwalking our way back to the bad old days

What if the world misses this big chance to recalibrate our relationship with the planet, with one another and with the future generations?

Jim O'Brien

Apparently many of us wake in the night and obsess over things we can do nothing about.

It’s a common affliction, this descent into a nocturnal hades littered with mistakes that cannot be corrected, echoing to the sound of words said that cannot be unsaid, and haunted by the ghosts of missed opportunities.

In the bleak small hours when a surfeit of caffeine, an itch or a pain keep sleep at bay, the gremlins and goblins arrive in their droves from the miserable land of ‘If-Only’.

