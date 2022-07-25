Jim O’Brien: Farmers are fighting on the wrong side in the wrong war in the climate change struggle

Attitude is everything. I don’t want to go on about Limerick’s All-Ireland win, but among the many elements that contributed to the victory, attitude was singled out by most commentators.

When the legendary Kilkenny resilience saw them draw level, fainter legs would have buckled, but attitude kept the Limerick legs straight and skill did the rest.

Those working with older people will tell you that when it comes to longevity and quality of life in later years, attitude is more than half the battle.

I remember my first time leaving the country. I was only 14 and I was going on a school trip to France. As the boat left Rosslare, we all began to get queasy, but one of the teachers took some of us up to the prow of the ship.

He told us to focus on the way the boat was rising and falling and allow ourselves to go with the motion of the boat. We did, and after that most of us had a pleasant sailing.

Attitude is the foundation on which success is built: it opens up possibilities and can alter circumstances. In attitudinal terms, the greatest enemies of success are defeatism, hopelessness and denial.

I’m sure when the AIB decided to make 70 branches throughout the country cashless, they presumed that after a bit of initial resistance, hopelessness and defeatism would take over and the opposition would peter out. They were wrong, and a crescendo of opposition at all levels forced them to back down.

Attitude is playing a huge role in our failure to take climate change seriously and tackle it in a meaningful way. There is a certain amount of hopelessness around, some defeatism and a whole lot of denial.

The attitude of denial finds us living a blinkered existence as the world around us burns or floods. Surely the sight of houses burning as temperatures hit 40°C in southern England should alert us to the possibility that it could happen here?

The provisional figures for 2021 released by the EPA attributes 38pc of our greenhouse gas emissions to the wider farming industry. That is more than double what is attributed to the transport sector (18pc) and to the energy industries (17pc).

In the meantime, data from the EU 27 countries and the UK shows that between 1990 and 2020, only Ireland and Cyprus increased emissions.

Estonia leads the way with a 71.5pc reduction, the UK has engineered a 48.5pc reduction, Germany a 40.8pc reduction. Meanwhile, good old Ireland increased its emissions by 6pc, while the Cypriot rise is a massive 46pc.

I don’t think we can accuse the Irish agricultural sector of being in denial about climate change and about agriculture’s contribution to the problem. On the contrary it is a smart industry with smart people at every level, from the field to the boardroom. They are familiar with the science, but it hasn’t changed their attitude.

A number of strategies are being adopted to deal with the environmental pressure on the sector. One takes the form of rearguard actions where the methodologies for calculating these emission are challenged, or where the models for comparing one industry to another are disputed.

One skirmish after another is fought and these sow doubt and deliver little victories, but they are only staving off the inevitable.

Another strategy involves playing the victim and promoting the narrative that everyone is out to get farmers and the entire blame for climate change is being landed on their shoulders. This has the effect of mobilising farmers to take on the big bad world.

The figures stand and they haven’t changed much since 1990, when agriculture made up 36pc of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Irish agriculture’s claim that it is being victimised is not true – the figures are consistent no matter how they are calculated. An attitudinal change is needed whereby the industry needs to start asking, ‘what can we do?’ rather than ‘what can we get away with?’.

But ultimately, farmers and the agricultural sector are fighting the wrong battle when trying to insulate their incomes and way of life from the opportunity costs and financial costs of stalling climate change.

They need to mobilise all their smartness and set their campaigning sights on that sleight of hand that is fundamental to the Western economic model. It’s the trick that seeks to make food as cheap as possible in order to free up the bulk of expendable household income for the purchase of useless things like SUVs and TV screens the size of a gable end.

Attitudinally, farmers need to join the battle to stave off climate change — it is the fundamental fight of our time. They also need to be supported in tackling the fraudulent economics of cheap food.