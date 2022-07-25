Farming

Jim O’Brien: Farmers are fighting on the wrong side in the wrong war in the climate change struggle

With agriculture accounting for well over a third of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, a change of attitude is needed

IFA President Tim Cullinan and Ministers McConalogue and Heydon.
Warning signs: The village of Wennington, East London, which went up in flames last week as fires broke out in grassland before tearing through rows of houses as the UK experienced its hottest temperature on record. Photo: Reuters

Warning signs: The village of Wennington, East London, which went up in flames last week as fires broke out in grassland before tearing through rows of houses as the UK experienced its hottest temperature on record. Photo: Reuters

Jim O'Brien

Attitude is everything. I don’t want to go on about Limerick’s All-Ireland win, but among the many elements that contributed to the victory, attitude was singled out by most commentators.

When the legendary Kilkenny resilience saw them draw level, fainter legs would have buckled, but attitude kept the Limerick legs straight and skill did the rest.

