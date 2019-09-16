Jim O'Brien: 'Don't let life pass you by on the last few laps'

Members of Graiguenamanagh Men’s Shed choir: Bill Crean, James Murphy, Maurice Foley, Vincent Doran, Paddy Flood and Christy Bolger
Members of Graiguenamanagh Men’s Shed choir: Bill Crean, James Murphy, Maurice Foley, Vincent Doran, Paddy Flood and Christy Bolger
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

No matter how far we are from our school days, our body clocks seem to follow the academic calendar. I think we are more inclined to look at serious changes to our lives in September than we are in January, the time of year associated with resolutions.

Most of us would admit that the promises we make to ourselves in January have far more to do with fads rather than real change. We take on diets that only last till we get the smell of the first fry, and make vows of sobriety that come apart at the first sight of a creamy pint on a polished counter.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

September is that time of year when change is felt most acutely. I met a man during the week and we chatted as he waited at a gap for his cows to make their way to the paddock. "They are moving much more slowly these days," he explained, "getting heavier in calf every day." It's that time.

I met another who had spent the day drying off cows. The year is moving on; even the blackberries are looking tired. The breeze begins to freshen and you can almost hear the earth yawn as it gets ready to give up the last of its fruitfulness and settle down for the winter.

While this part of the planet prepares itself for the long slumber, its human beings begin to look at what they might do with the longer nights.

Traditionally the winter was used for mending and making, for repairing and rejuvenating. Machines that had just about made it through the sowing, saving and harvesting were taken apart, chairs that wobbled their way through the summer were tightened, leaks were plugged, and crooked gates were straightened.

In these days of disposable everything, the long winter evenings are used for the repair and refurbishment of the mind and even the heart.

Rich

The modern menu for doing new things can be rich and varied and include night classes, drama, the local choir, the Men's Shed or even a whole new career.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

But then there is a bigger September for all of us. That September comes our way when gardai begin to look like they should be in school uniforms, government ministers look as if they wouldn't get into a nightclub without an age card and the yoga instructor asks you if are comfortable with a contortion that involves getting down on one knee.

Such a September brings a taking-of-stock that is cosmic, and if you allow yourself to ask the deeper questions, the implications could be seismic. Let me explain. When the list of night classes arrives from the local Education and Training Board, the choices seem simple enough and the questions are relatively straightforward: will I do carpentry, advanced embroidery, digital marketing or classical Greek for beginners?

There was a time when you would say, "sure I'll try this or I might have a go at that" because time itself and effort didn't matter that much - there was plenty of both.

However, choices that involve the use of time bring a certain urgency in the September of life.

I am reminded of ice cream sellers at hurling matches of old: before the game they ambled through the crowd shouting "anyone for an ice cream?" but only attracted a trickle of customers.

However, just before the ball was thrown in for the second half they would quick-step through the rows of eager spectators shouting "the last of the choc-ices" to be nearly smothered in the avalanche of late adopters.

As lifespan's September casts its lengthening shadow, the cogitation on whether it will be digital marketing or classical Greek takes on the urgency of the last few choc-ices.

It is the context that matters, a context coloured by chronological pressure. In other words, with about 20 to 25 years left on the planet, is this what I want to be spending a chunk of that precious time at?

You would imagine the urgency of the final decades should make revolutionaries of the grey brigades the people who ask the ultimate questions, for whom substance is vital, style is ephemeral and time is of the essence.

And yet that cohort remains safe and conservative almost afraid of the freedom the September of life brings.

The ticking of the timepiece forces one to prioritise and it brings with it the freedom do so without having to apologise.

A look at the clock and a glance down the short road to the shadows should convince us to use what time is left to embrace what is worth embracing.

In my days as a tour guide in Italy, every Tuesday was spent in Florence. As part of the tour we visited the Accademia, a gallery that houses sculptural work by Michelangelo. The pride of the collection is his original statue of David, standing proud in its youthful nudity.

On one particular trip the party included a small, frail nun in her 80s. During the visit I found her at the foot of David staring up at him while leaning on her stick.

"Isn't he the most gorgeous specimen of a man you ever laid eyes on?" she said, "not too long ago I would have been told to avert my gaze and practice custody of the eyes, but not anymore. In the time that's left to me I'm going to get the full of my eyes of everything that's worth looking at."

Now, there's a woman who embraced her September.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Comment

Take stand: Farmers protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ciarán Moran: 'Threats of violence and sexual blackmail cast a shadow over...
Doing the sums: The ideal solar project in rural Ireland should be a 25-acre block close to a sub-station

Darragh McCullough: 'Solar could be the hot ticket for struggling suckler...
Michael Collins

Jim O'Brien: It's time to move on from the Civil War divisions that have scarred...
21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Facebook-powered splinter groups threaten future of...
Fr Brian D'Arcy, met up with John Sheridan, a beef and sheep farmer, with 1,150 acres to farm on the Co Fermanagh,& Cavan Border.

Father Brian D'Arcy on Brexit: 'The hard-won peace and lifestyle we...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Tony Gavin

Cormac McQuinn: 'Taoiseach risking claims of cynicism amid Fine Gael's...
Barking up the wrong tree: Without Sitka spruce there would be no commercial planting of broadleaves

Darragh McCullough: 'It's time to debunk some myths about the supposedly...


Top Stories

Stock Image

Dept of Agriculture and knackery owners to meet over funding crisis
Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month

Going Dutch in Mayo as 170ac makes €4,800 an acre

Gerry Giggins: High-quality Irish cereal can deliver on two fronts
One of Bord na Mona's new machines carrying out rewetting work at Clonwhelan Bog, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Be patient: it can take years to see results from rewetted bog
Victor Barnett, Raphoe, Co Donegal with his All Ireland Beef Bullock Champion, Robbie Barnett with trophy, John Lynch, judge, Clyde Barnett, John Beirne, Chairman, Strokestown Show Society, Noel Sweeney, sponsor and Beatrica Stephenson.

Donegal double in the bullock championships
'Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are often controversial'

Loss of access at the heart of CPO claims
RESPONSIBILITY: Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Rollout of €3bn National Broadband Plan delayed yet again