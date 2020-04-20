Farming

Jim O’Brien: Corporate greed means some farmers are now in a battle for the ‘right to repair’ their own machinery

Some companies forbid owners of its highly computerised tractors and machines from performing repairs or allowing anyone else to work on them apart from authorised agents. Stock Image Expand
Jim O’Brien

My grandfather was a great man for holding on to old and trusted tools. His motto was, “you can’t bate the latter-end of a good thing.”

My first introduction to the practice of programmed obsolescence — making things in such a way that makes sure they will become obsolete — goes back again to my youth when I heard men bemoaning the end of the Ford Anglia. (For those of a younger vintage, the car in question is the one Harry Potter flies around in.)

In the course of explaining the demise of the beloved Anglia, a neighbour said: “The problem was, they made the Anglia too good, it would go for ever.”