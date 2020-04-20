Jim O’Brien: Corporate greed means some farmers are now in a battle for the ‘right to repair’ their own machinery

My grandfather was a great man for holding on to old and trusted tools. His motto was, “you can’t bate the latter-end of a good thing.”

My first introduction to the practice of programmed obsolescence — making things in such a way that makes sure they will become obsolete — goes back again to my youth when I heard men bemoaning the end of the Ford Anglia. (For those of a younger vintage, the car in question is the one Harry Potter flies around in.)

In the course of explaining the demise of the beloved Anglia, a neighbour said: “The problem was, they made the Anglia too good, it would go for ever.”

Nowadays many manufacturers make no secret of the fact that they are designedly making things not to last.

The day a new version of a mobile phone comes on the market is the day it becomes passé. It will no sooner have slipped into your pocket than stories a new generation of the same phone will emerge, turning the shiny new thing in your pocket into a dinosaur.

Some of this is progress but much of it is greed, part of the global hunger for inexorable growth, no matter what the cost to the planet and to the quality of people’s lives.

How many times have you tried to get something fixed, be it a kitchen appliance, a piece of farm machinery, a computer or a printer, only to be told it would be cheaper to throw it away and buy a new one?

Up to relatively recently companies producing some of the necessities of life were content to subtly create the conditions whereby it made economic sense not to repair but to replace.

Sales gimmick

When it came to white goods like dishwashers and washing machines, not only did it appear to make sense to replace them, the manufacturing companies took responsibility for disposing of the obsolete machine, turning a legislative requirement into a sales gimmick dressed up as sustainability.

But of late, some companies have dispensed with the subtleties and are playing a harder game, making it impossible to independently repair their equipment.

Increased computerisation has meant that they control the software that makes the thing work. In essence, it means that you buy the body but they own the heart and mind. If repair work is needed, the heart and mind will not let you undertake it without going through the creators and controllers of the software. You will have to buy the expertise and parts from them.

A case in point is John Deere. The machinery company, much loved by farmers worldwide, has always had an excellent relationship with its customers.

This goes back to the Great Depression in the US when John Deere refused to repossess tractors and farm machinery from farmers who had fallen on hard times. They told people: “At some point, the weather will improve and you will need your tractor. Pay us when you can.”

However, farmers in the US are now at loggerheads with the green and yellow machinery giant because of the “right to repair”. The company forbids owners of its highly computerised tractors and machines from performing their own repairs, or allowing anyone else to work on them aside from authorised repair agents. This prevents the fitting of reconditioned and second-hand parts.

In essence it means that when you purchase a machine what you actually buy is the licence to operate it.

The “right to repair” has become a movement in America, and their cause has been the subject of proposed legislation in individual states across the US for the last number of years.

In 2017 John Deere, Apple along with AT&T weighed in to the political argument in the state of Nebraska and saw off proposed legislation that would allow farmers repair their John Deere farm machinery.

On this side of the Atlantic it is reassuring to know that the EU looks set to enshrine the right to repair in EU consumer law.

Thanks to campaigning American farmers, perhaps we will be able to continue to refurbish and reuse the

implements that have stood us in good stead. Rather than engage in wholesale dumping, we might be free to enjoy the latter-end of many a good thing.