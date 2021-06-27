Jim O’Brien: Celebrating the now and banishing the ghosts of what might have been

I once knew a guy with a great ambition to be a writer, the only problem, he didn’t have a printer. He was convinced that once he’d lay hands on a good printer there would be no stopping him, he’d be as literary as Shakespeare and as prolific as Jeffrey Archer. I presume he still hasn’t got a printer, if he has, I’m sure the best seller list would have at least three of his titles in the top five.

The old saying that the road to hell is paved with good intentions could be paraphrased to say that the road to fulfilment is paved with excuses that begin with two words, ‘if only.’ I am reminded of the frustrated group therapist who declared, “I’d be great if I had a good group.”

I suspect the current consort looks at me sometimes and thinks “if only I had known better.”

A number of years ago I bought a speculative history book entitled, ‘What If’. In the book a series of reputable historians took key military events in history and looked at them through the prism of alternative endings, asking; ‘What if the Spanish Armada had succeeded in subjugating England? What if Napoleon had won at Waterloo? What if the D-Day landings had failed?’ While well written and researched I gave up on it at an early stage deciding it was not a good use of my time and wouldn’t add to my body of knowledge.

But that experience doesn’t stop me going back over my own history book and wasting valuable time and energy asking, ‘what if’ about the events of my own life or dragging myself backwards through an excruciating thicket of briars called ‘if only’.

I know in my heart and soul this is as useless a pursuit as revisiting a game of poker and speculating as to what would have happened had you been dealt different cards.

I imagine I’m not the only one who can spend a lot of time trying to reshape the past and reimagine the future when I would be better occupied transforming the present. I have a sense that a capacity to embrace the present and stay with it is a key characteristic of a content and successful human being.

Failure to live in the present is the great existential fault. In golfing terms it’s like spending your life in the bunker, flailing around and wishing yourself back to the tee box or dreaming about being on the green, a foot away from the flag. Meanwhile the clock ticks its way through a present that is being ignored.

Back when Adam was a boy, I studied a bit of theology. The notion of the Kindgom of God was a conundrum that generations of theologians had struggled with, trying to figure out whether it had arrived or not. According to one school of thought believers inhabit a reality somewhere between the ‘already’ and the ‘not yet’, meaning the Kingdom is already inaugurated but is not yet consummated. A classmate from Killorglin didn’t pass too much heed on the quandary saying it wasn’t an issue for Kerry people, “We’re already in the Kingdom and we know it, sure it can’t get any better than that.”

Kerrymen aside, very often ‘the already’ suffers because we spend so much time longing for the ‘not yet’. That longing is a profound hunger of the heart and soul for peace and a sense of accomplishment. It is a longing that too often goes unrequited, it doesn’t need to be that way.

Lately, I find that the nocturnal call of nature has a way of alerting the elves of ‘if only’ and the goblins of ‘what if’. They climb out of their hiding places and, perching themselves on the pillow, they whisper and taunt until night merges into dawn. Then they slip away leaving you suitably detached from the moment and trapped in a time warp where nothing you do can make a difference. The last place they want to leave you is in the present, they know it is the only place you can exercise your power.

The older I get the more I believe in the sacrament of now, it is the most sacred space of all, everything else is but a piece of gossamer in the wind.