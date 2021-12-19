Jim O’Brien: At Christmas, we all need a moment when the freneticism subsides and ‘now’ is all that matters

Relax: Try to find moments of blissful relief from the constant barrage of ultimate questions. Image: Deposit

In the White House they say that one of the most challenging jobs given to presidential speechwriters is to write the annual president’s speech for the presentation of the bowl of shamrock on St Patrick’s Day.

The event has been happening for years, so there is precious little left to be said about the depth and strength of the relationship between Ireland and the US.

Every possible line of Heaney has been quoted, every Thomas Moore lyric has been recycled, every road has risen, and every puff of fair wind has been aimed at every back that claims Irish ancestry.

The same applies to Christmas. It is very difficult to find anything new to say about it.

From Charles Dickens to Mariah Carey, it has all has been sung, recited or written. The season has inspired some of the most awful dirges, including John Lennon’s And so this is Christmas, while The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York stands out as a classic.

Of course, the Adeste never loses its stirring energy while Silent Night evokes stars and a dark blue sky over a humble stable. Some things are timeless and need no new incarnations.

While the season is associated with tinsel, toys and ephemera, the post-Christmas days were once regarded as a welcome period of down-time, where stock could be taken and serious reflection undertaken as we tried to figure out where we were and where we wanted to be.

Things have changed. Having been through a few lockdowns (and perhaps facing more), the last thing we feel we need is yet another period of fallow reflection time.

As far as a lot of folks are concerned, we have had too much time to embrace our dreams and face our demons.

Life at a standstill no longer holds anything new for us.

The spectre of a pandemic stalking the planet and the daily reminders of the dire consequences of climate change mean that dealing with the ultimate questions is a daily occurrence.

Ordinary conversation is now peppered with existential musings. We are as likely to ask one another ‘what’s it all about?’ as we are to ask about the weather.

There is only so much enforced introspection we can take, especially when little evidence of global transformation seems to follow in its wake.

I’m coming to believe all we can do is hold on to the brief moments of contentment that come our way, cherishing every second in their glorious isolation.

I remember talking to a woman who told me her favourite part of Christmas was having the house to herself on Christmas Eve.

As soon as the lurching car left the yard carrying her last-minute family to the back pews of the church, she’d pour herself a glass of sherry, put on the radio and sit by the fire for an hour or more.

This was her moment; she’d go to church on Christmas morning, but this was her time of total calm, enjoyed in the eye of the storm that the festive season was for women.

I know a man who loved to go to the cow-shed on Christmas Eve. In the still of the night he’d walk among his cows as they sat there with the steam and breath rising gently from their bodies.

In that moment, as he listened to the chewing of the cud and felt its mesmerising rhythm, he was at one with himself, his animals, his work and his life. It wasn’t quite Bethlehem, but it was as near as he got to it.

I know of another man who lived alone and would get legless drunk on Christmas Eve in order to sleep his way through Christmas Day.

“I’d leave the television on until the sound of Brendan Grace or some auld episode of Father Ted would wake me. I’d know then ’twas all over.

“I’d get up, make tay, scramble an egg and watch an auld film, happy as Larry. On Stephen’s Day I might tackle a few jobs around the house and the following morning ’twould be back to the usual ding-dong — thank God for it.”

For me the moment of the season is when we come in from church on Christmas Eve. Even before the coats are taken off, in our muffled state we will stand before the fire and have at least one good shot of whiskey.

In that moment the freneticism subsides and ‘now’ is all that matters.

As we face Omicrons, Deltas and melting icecaps, luxuriating in those sweet fragments of life is as good as it gets.