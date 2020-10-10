Jim O’Brien: An outdoor break from the bleakness of the endless news cycle can restore joy to a jaded soul

Another year is yawning itself into winter — a winter bringing many portents of discontent.

With little happening socially once the lights are lit and the curtains drawn, the current consort and I are filling the time by consuming more news than is good for man or woman. Our children shake their heads at our insatiable appetite for current affairs.

On any given day we wake to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland and go to bed when the lights fade on the set of BBC’s Newsnight. Sometimes we might treat ourselves to a nightcap of CNN. In between times the News at One and Drivetime are listened to, while breaks from the desk can find us scrolling through Twitter and visiting a variety of news platforms.

In his poem Easter 1916, WB Yeats observed: “Too long a sacrifice can make a stone of the heart”. If I may rob the rhythm of his observation, I’m beginning to think that a surfeit of news can steal joy from the soul.

Tempted as I am to pore through the entrails of the big events of the last week, I’ve decided to save you the added angst and save a bit of my soul. I’m switching off the radio and telly in my head so that I can take heed of the earth as it prepares to tilt us away from the sun for a few months.

The evenings are closing in and there’s a sharp cut to the wind. In the world beyond the back door the gentleness of autumn is giving way to the first blast of winter. The cap, coat and scarf have been extracted from the innards of the back kitchen wardrobe and are pressed into service to face the elements beyond the double glazing.

In these quiet afternoons you can almost feel the sap sinking as the earth prepares for the long sleep. The lonesome drone of a distant chainsaw sounds almost plaintive as it carves logs into manageable blocks for the stove.

The first fire was set at the weekend, signifying a shift in the morning ritual. From now until April the cleaning out of the ashes, the hauling of wood and the snapping of kindling will become another beat in the daily rhythm.

Nearly everyone I meet on the road is dressed to face the north wind; the farmers in their tractor cabs are like Michelin men, bulked up in their winter layers, the joggers are poured into leggings and wrapped in fleeces, while the children are arrayed in a rainbow of ear muffs and gloves.

Only the hardiest of disposition still venture out in shorts and T-shirts, along with secondary schoolchildren who, for some mysterious reason, refuse to wear coats of any description.

The sweet smell of mature silage is wafting from the farmyards, while bunches of leaves swirl and heap themselves into corners between the porch and the house.

The last remnants of the flowers are bending over and bowing out, having graced us with the splendour of their presence during the middle months of the year — a year that saw us take more notice of these things.

A spring and summer of suspended animation has opened many of us to a world beyond the ticking clock, the marks on the timetable and the vortex of the news cycle.

I saw my first shrew this summer, albeit a dead one, but a shrew nonetheless. The mouse-like body with its pointed nose had a single white tooth protruding from its upper lip. I photographed it and with the aid of ‘Seek’, an app on my phone, I discovered it was a ‘white-toothed shrew’ more commonly found on the continent and north Africa.

In the course of the year we planted seven oak saplings, gifts from a neighbour who picked them as acorns during his walks in the nearby woodlands. They made tremendous progress during the summer and are ready for pruning before they shed their young leaves.

Planting trees is a great generator of perspective, especially oak trees. It’s humbling to think that what you have placed in the ground could live for a thousand years.

An oak will wait until it is around 50 years old to deliver a decent crop of acorns and, in its lifetime, a single tree can produce as many as 10 million acorns. It won’t reach old age until it is 700 years old and can go on standing tall for another 300 years.

My children will be in their 60s and 70s when these trees produce their first good crops of acorns. Who knows if there will be soil, water and sunshine to sustain them when they reach old age in 2720? If we get our ecological act together they might still be on this plot of land in the year 3020.

A human life is a mere fleeting thing when compared to the centuries an oak enjoys.

A break from the news cycle to contemplate the might of an oak generates a perspective that raises the eye to a higher horizon and feeds the soul.

Online Editors