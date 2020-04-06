Jim O'Brien: All housing policy must recognise that the place we live is a home, not a commodity

Since the pandemic struck many of the things deemed unachievable became possible. A single-tier health-care system happened with the stroke of a pen last week, and perhaps housing-for-all is next.

In recent days I read Home: Why Public Housing is the Answer. Written by Sinn Féin TD Eoin ó Broin, the book takes us through the story of housing and housing policy in the south of Ireland since the end of the Famine.

ó Broin postulates that every time the State became actively engaged in the provision of housing, on balance, there were positive results.

When the State withdrew, housing became commodified and the market took over.

Results included instability, inequality, inadequacy, negative equity and homelessness.

In a preface to the book, British journalist Paul Mason asks a key question: "are we to see homes as places to generate rent and interest, or as places to live?"

ó Broin traces State intervention in the housing and land markets in Ireland back to 1870 and the series of Land Acts up to 1907. These interventions meant that by 1920 some 316,000 holdings comprising 11.5 million acres had been purchased by tenants.

Similarly a number of Labourers Acts between 1893 and 1896 made provision for loans of up to 36pc for the building of farm workers' cottages; 16,000 were built between 1883 and 1900 with 36,000 provided by 1914.

After independence, rural housing provision was seen as more important than urban provision, with subsidies and grants seeming to favour the middle class rather than the working class.

Power

éamon de Valera and Fianna Fáil's accession to power in 1932 was regarded by some as a reaction to the social stagnation under Cumann na nGael, with concerns about social issues such as housing taking precedence over the politics of the Treaty and partition.

A mix of council loans and council provision saw the State remain involved in housing throughout the 1930s, although the bias in favour of rural housing remained. Between 1932 and 1942 up to 12,000 houses per annum were built, with half of them council houses.

In the '40s and '50s a total of 73,268 social houses were built, along with 86,252 private houses.

ó Broin (pictured) notes that the Lemass Whitaker Programme for Economic Expansion "argued strongly for a shift in public expenditure from social to productive sectors of the economy". This seismic change in policy has had a profound effect on housing to this day; 70pc of the houses built in the 1960s were private-sector builds.

The 1966 Housing Act saw a further withdrawal of the State and a surge towards private ownership with the extension of the right of tenant purchase to all local authority tenants. By 1991 up to 79pc of houses were owner-occupied.

The 1984 Surrender Grant saw many local authority tenants surrender their houses to the local authority in return for a grant to buy a new house in a private estate. This robbed many local authority housing estates of their most active and effective community leaders.

Meanwhile, rather than build houses, governments engaged in a series of rent supplement schemes where tenants rented in the private sector, resulting in a constant transfer of public money into private hands.

The Lemass/Whitaker shift led ultimately to the Celtic Tiger, which thrived in a milieu described by ó Broin as one that "encouraged people to choose their housing options on the basis of investment and yield rather than hearth and home".

The commodification of housing and development land came full circle when house building and prices rocketed through the '90s and crash-landed in 2008. Between '94 and 2004 the average price (in euro) of a house went from €72,000 to €249,000, an increase of 243pc.

Since the crash, the entry of corporate landlords has seen rents balloon to a point where they can vastly exceed mortgage payments and drive many out of housing.

ó Broin proposes a set of detailed reforms to the housing situation. These include the provision of 145,000 social housing units and 90,000 affordable houses over 10 years; the reform of the private rental market; and an equitable land policy that would dampen speculation and penalise land hoarding. His proposals for private construction would favour small and medium-sized builders.

Above all he proposes that, in accordance with the recommendations of the 2012 Constitutional Convention, an amendment to enshrine the right to housing in the constitution should be put to the people.

This would give us all an opportunity to decide whether the place we live is a home or a commodity.

