Jim O’Brien: Aiming for a risk-free existence robs us of everything that makes life worth living

My phone beeped the other day, as it often does. This time it alerted me to a group message sent to the members of an organisation in which I’m involved. The messenger wanted to know if it’s time to start meeting again.

I must admit I broke out in a bit of a sweat. I’ve grown accustomed to not going to meetings, to having nothing beyond the demands of the day job and the family to contend with.

I’m sure I’m not the only one. I notice the attendance at the Balmoral Show was well down on pre-pandemic numbers. I had expected our northern cousins to come out in force for the occasion.

Talking to friends and neighbours, they speak of a nervousness at the prospect of going back to the way things were.

It is remarkable how quickly we become creatures of habit. It doesn’t take too much to muffle the adventurous spirit in a world where erring on the side of caution predominates.

The last 18 months has not been good for the adventurous among us. We no longer hear about people who are taking off to circumnavigate the world on a bicycle or going to live in a yurt in Mongolia or with the Bedouins in North Africa.

We have become very much confined to our own backyard, hemmed in by fear. The tragedy is, we’re getting used to it.

I remember reading that when the Birmingham Six were released after 16 years in prison, one thing it took them ages to become accustomed to was opening doors for themselves. For more than a decade and a half they had to stand back while others with bunches of keys did it for them.

For a long time after their ordeal, they would find themselves standing at doors and waiting, before it dawned on them they could reach out and turn the handle for themselves.

This past year and a half has not just been a time of confinement of the body, it has also been a time of confinement of the spirit, when the energy that drives our evolution went into suspended animation.

I wonder if there is a danger that, just as the virus mutates and changes itself, will we also mutate into something safer and more cautious.

When the children were younger, every year we went on holidays to France. We had a big tank of a campervan that took us from Normandy to the Alps and even to the French Riviera.

The campsites were fascinating places for a people-watcher and a nosey parker like me. Our camping neighbours were a study.

Although they had opted to spend their holidays in a campsite, many of them sought to bring all the comforts of home with them. These included their security measures and the things that safeguarded their privacy, like zero eye-contact and faux box hedges they would lay down to mark their territory.

When the current consort caught me studying the set-up of our neighbours’ box-hedged universes, she would tell me to mind my own business. “They’d be better off if they had stayed at home,” I’d say, “they’re completely stressed out trying to replicate it.”

I’m afraid the pandemic experience might box us into the vain pursuit of a completely risk-free way of life, where every corner of our existence must be sanitised.

Risk is an essential element of being human; it moves us on, it makes us innovate, it prevents stagnation. Risk is a vital ingredient in the formation of relationships; it can also break them, and it is certainly needed to heal them.

Over the last few months, I have been involved in compiling a history of our local credit union. It’s celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In 1971, a group of volunteers got together to found it.

They gathered people’s money to create a fund from which local people could borrow when they needed it. They took the risk of asking their neighbours for money; the neighbours took the risk of giving it; and the board took the further risk of lending it to members of the community who needed it.

The borrowing were used to buy everything from sewing machines to tractors, from a few cattle to a hat for a wedding or the honeymoon in Majorca.

Over the course of 50 years this small local credit union has amassed an asset base in excess of €33m. Over €107m has passed in and out of its loan book, transforming a lot of lives along the way.

Soon after the crash of 2008 the credit unions nationally got a new master, the Central Bank. This new master has two preoccupations: risk management and compliance; little else seems to matter.

Aren’t the credit union members lucky the risk takers had their job done before the Central Bank arrived with its box hedge?

Now, I’d better smarten myself, I have a meeting to go to.