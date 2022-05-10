Jim O’Brien: After a half an hour in the bog, the muscles on the back of my legs felt ready to snap

The recent hullabaloo about turf has, if you will pardon the pun, generated much political heat. The defenders of a certain version of rural Ireland were out in force and seemed to relish the fight.

There are some among them who enjoy nothing better than a good bout of apoplexy. Like fishermen waiting for the first sightings of the mayfly, they are forever vigilant, placards at the ready, stock phrases prepared and red faces lit up at the first sign of an attack by ‘that crowd up in Dublin’.

I have no strong cultural feelings about turf. I was brought up in a part of the country where we didn’t save it or burn it. Timber and coal were the fuels of choice. My late mother didn’t like the stuff, not the smell of it or the dust it created.

Occasionally, merchants from the west would arrive with wagon-loads of their peatland product, travelling house-to-house to sell it.

As children, when their Commer or Thames Trader trucks appeared on the road, we would be despatched to head them off at the gate before they had a chance to drive in and put my mother through the torture of having to refuse them.

One day, she was caught off guard when a turfman appeared in the yard unannounced and asking if she needed any. “Oh, no,” she said. “I got a load from Stack last week.”

“That’s strange, now missus,” says he.

“And what’s strange about that?” she asked.

“Because I’m Stack, missus,” he said.

Even the embarrassment of being caught telling fibs didn’t cause her to change her mind. She kindly but vigorously directed a sweating and puffing Stack as he sullenly manoeuvred his peat-laden vehicle out of the yard.

My first real encounter with turf as a primary source of fuel came when the current consort and I settled into wedded bliss in the Slieve Bloom Mountains of Co Laois.

Being a midlander, she was well acquainted with turf and soon found a bog where we could save our own. Initially, I took to the pursuit like an American immersing himself in the local culture. However, the novelty rapidly wore off as the pain associated with this tedious inculturation dulled the romance of the experience. The physical agony of bog work was compounded by psychological damage, deep spiritual crises and chronic bouts of existential angst. It also posed a real danger to marital harmony.

After a half an hour in the bog, not only did the bones in your vertebra feel like they were going to lock forever, the muscles on the backs of your legs felt ready to snap.

Meanwhile, your spirit was crushed every time you got a glimpse of the endless rows of sods undulating their way to a line on the horizon that seemed to be getting further and further away. It was like thinning turnips in the Steppes.

I took to complaining about the quality of the turf and wondering whether this was the best use of our energy and effort. Herself, who was quite laden with child at the time, got fed up of my grumbling.

“What do you know about turf?” she asked. “All the bellyaching in the world won’t foot this stuff. Just bend your back, shut your mouth and get at it.”

Suitably chastened and acknowledging my ignorance in all things turbary, I bent over, cocked my ample tail-end to the sun and did what I was told. If I were to give marital advice to men, this is an approach I would recommend.

In fairness, there is a lot to be said for a day on the bog. I have some very fond memories of going there alone early in the morning and listening to the raw sounds of the awakening planet. Somehow, in the fresh air of the young day, the work was almost pleasant.

Indeed, people like me, who didn’t grow up with bog work as part of our cultural diet, have a fairly benign view of turf and all that goes with it. On the other hand, those who were frogmarched to the lowlands to save the black stuff as youths carry dark memories of the experience.

Eamon Ryan and the Greens are often accused of political ineptitude; everything they propose is objectively good for human beings, for the planet and the species with whom we share it. Yet, they manage to give their policies all the attraction of a dose of cod-liver oil laced with sulphuric acid.

I would say that 95.9pc of people I have spoken to, especially young people who spent summers on the bog, regard it as a backbreaking part of their lives they would rather forget. As far as they are concerned, only sadomasochists would idealise and remember it fondly.

Banning the saving of turf should guarantee the Greens a lorryload of rural seats in every election until the last person to foot a sod of the stuff reverts to an inanimate and organic state.