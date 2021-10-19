Jim O’Brien: A roaring fire and a cuppa is not just house warming – it’s global warming

I lit the first fire of autumn this week. There was a nip in the air and with the gradual return to pre-Covid work habits, me and the dog are back in splendid isolation.

We were feeling a bit sorry for ourselves, and the dark lifelessness of the stove didn’t help.

I needed to do something about the ambiance, particularly before I got down to describing the current rural property market and its unending supply of high, dry land with good road frontage. Ambiance is vital for the making of great art.

A cold house and a lonesome dog are not conducive to the flow of creative juices. Unless, of course, I was to turn my hand to writing a country song — the forlorn canine and the chill in the atmosphere would be a perfect fit for the whine of a steel guitar.

A glowing fire would transform the house, so I made my way to the shed, not only to get firewood, but to retrieve all the utensils associated with the making and maintaining of a fire. The dog came along and stood guard outside the door as I poked around the chaotic innards of the outhouse.

Gradually, I gathered the bits and pieces of equipment that had been banished from the grate since the heat of the April sun made them redundant. The poker and the tongs were in a bucket of gardening utensils, having been pressed into service in that department during the summer.

The firewood container was acting as a holding station for newspapers and magazines, having been reassigned to assist in recycling efforts. The plastic bucket used for kippens (‘kindling’ if you’re posh, ‘cipíní’ if you’re a Gaeilgeoir) was half full of moss peat.

I assembled the scattered utensils and recommissioned them for winter duty by the stove. Firewood had been ordered from a fellow chorister during the summer and my brother augmented this with a massive supply of kippens. We were well provisioned.

Having filled the firewood container and the bucket of kippens, I returned to the house with the dog riding shotgun on proceedings.

Within minutes we had a fire dancing in the stove, bringing life and light to the house. I took a photograph and circulated it to the immediates to assure them that, even in these strange and uncertain times, the home fire is burning.

The dog stretched himself out on the mat in front of the flames. It looks like he won’t move again until the first rays of April sunlight tell him it is safe to go outside. I returned to the scriptorium as the hint of woodsmoke wafted around the house and a sense of hibernation filled the air.

My canine friend and I would need to be careful — there is no paradise more fragile than a fool’s paradise. A glowing fire in winter might be the quintessential sign of contentment, but fire and our use of it is at the heart of rising global discontent.

The very future of the planet is being determined by what we burn, how much we burn and how we burn it. And this is not a dim and distant future. According to the experts, we could be facing a winter of real discontent caused by the poor availability, high cost and unsustainability of the things we set fire to in order to create heat, light and movement.

Every time we flick a switch, turn the key on the car or the tractor, light the gas or throw a few lumps of coal on the fire, we are performing simple actions with long-term implications.

There’s a temptation to believe that climate change is everyone else’s business except mine. What difference can little old me make? A fair question in the face of the gargantuan amounts of energy consumed by places like data centres. My use of the stuff is surely at the minuscule end of micro? Maybe it is not.

On the radio a few days ago, an energy expert explained that the innocent electric kettle is the highest consumer of electricity in most Irish houses. The problem is not so much the boiling of it but the repeated boiling to make the one cup of tea.

It’s a familiar story: you put the kettle on, and while it’s boiling you go to the loo. When you come back, you flick the switch to boil it again and just as it’s bubbling, a neighbour drives into the yard to borrow the trailer. You give him a hand to hitch up and you come back in for the third attempt to make the cup of tea. You flick the switch again and then the phone rings.

By the time you eventually make the cuppa, you’ve boiled the kettle four times. The simple things add up to a complex problem and consciousness is key to a solution.

The fire is grand, there’s a great bit of heat in the house, but me and the dog would not want to get too comfortable in our own bubble.

We are part of the bigger picture.