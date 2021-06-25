It’s time for us all to enjoy making the hay of life and enjoy the time we’re owed

The summer is here and it is a different time on a farm. A time when the greater world around us opens out for a man once more.

The animals are out in the fields, the sheep and cattle feeding in the summer pastures and the dark days of winter are forgotten and we remember the beauty of this land once more.

With the good weather to our backs, we think now of the great task of the season; making the silage and hay.

It’s a job that never gets old. It is done in a flurry of activity in the few good days that come together in a row when the 100,000 farm families across the nation take a chance and carry out the rituals.

We turn into amateur meteorologists, watching weather forecasts, consulting almanacs, and hoping that the gods of rain will stay away.

In the waiting, there is a dreaming, a songline where we imagine the foodstuffs to have been saved and made and the fields shorn of their grass. We visualise all of this in our minds and then carry out that image in the hope that imagination and reality may meet in the fields of the lord.

We made our silage on Tuesday, the contractor Enda coming to knock the meadows of Kilnacarrow and begin the busy task.

Everything on a farm is done in the past so that we might things in the future. A meadow is no different. It must be topped and rolled, fertilised and left out of grazing, left away from the animals.

The fields hold a magic in this time and we become inhabitants of them. Getting to know their nooks and hills in new ways, in new splendours.

The bales were made in the fields and wrapped and my brother brought them back to the farmyard with a new hydraulic bale carrier. It has reduced much labour and has meant that two men can now carry out the job where three were needed last year.

Modernity is always with us, even in the old profession of farming.

We are not alone in our labours for our neighbours have taken to their fields in the days that have gone, making hay in the good weather and silage in the not- so-good.

We are all of us getting ready for the next winter. We do not know what lies ahead in that season, whether the pandemic will be over, nor if we ourselves will be around to see that time. But we prepare nonetheless.

The Daoist thinker Lao Tzu, a man I’m a great admirer of, said that we must be like a river and move around the great obstacles of life. The best way to live is to be like the water, moving ever onwards. Of course, unlike Lao Tzu we pray there will be no rain this week.

This is our tenth year since our uncle Mick left us and the silage and hay season always make me think of him. Mick was a silage contractor, running balers and mowers, shakers and tractors. To be with him in the silage season was to be amongst a plethora of demands and jobs.

But it is not his work I think of now, rather his death. He died in the summer season when the weather was at its brightest, but the man who had known many meadows never got to finish his own that year.

While we were busy with the wake and funeral preparations, the silent word went out amongst the neighbours who came to save the silage for him. There were tractors from all around the townland of Soran, tractors that had never known his fields. Tractors that shaped and carried the rich heavy meadows.

It was a work that went beyond neighbourliness it was a work of meitheal, the old country tradition of neighbours coming together to help one another. I have often thought of that act of meitheal and in the course of my work as a public speaker, I have often drawn on the meitheal of the spirit.

The action goes beyond helping one another out. Rather, it is an evocation of our best qualities as a people. The spirit of the meitheal has been alive and well in our now-modern country in the last year and a half. We have seen it in the face of a nurse on the front line, in the teacher marking our young people’s exams, in the gardaí on spot checks.

In a way, in making this silage this year I have been thinking of all these people. All these practitioners of meitheal. The greatness of Ireland has always been the closeness of its people that we can band together and rise up to help one another. The meitheal isn’t dead you see it just changed its form.

Silage time might be the farmers’ season but it is so much more. It is a reminder that we must all work together to gain the harvest of community and that in working together all things, not just silage, can be saved.

I do not know what the next year will bring, none of us do. But in a way, we have proven that pandemic or not, we have a power within us all to get through all things. That even in the darkest moments we are a community, a family, a nation.

As we stacked the wrapped bales in the yard this week I thought of all this and all the changes we have lived through. When the work was done we talked of making the hay when the next good spell of weather came.

It’ll soon be time for us all to make the hay of life and enjoy the time that we are owed. The meitheal was never about the work, it was about the enjoyment of being with our fellows. Here’s to those coming days and exploring the new world that emerges after the pandemic is over. My uncle would have enjoyed the coming party as I hope you all will too.