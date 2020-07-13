It’s time for the meat factory owners to stop hiding behind MII statements

Last week it was the meat industry’s turn to face questioning in front of an Oireachtas committee on the Covid response in plants.

Clearly, meat processors are not among the most popular groups in society, and TDs did not miss the opportunity to go on the offensive.

There has been significant Covid outbreaks in meat plants, with five factories each having over 100 positive cases, although there are no current cases. However, it’s unclear why some plants had significantly lower rates of Covid cases.

We did learn that around 70pc of workers in the country’s meat plants are not Irish, and that only some have access to sick pay. The Migrant Rights Centre alleges that while the meat sector is highly regulated in terms of meat production and food safety, the same approach is not afforded the working conditions of the industry’s staff. Unfortunately, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) did not shed much light on details around its members’ workers, despite a barrage of questions and accusations from the committee. Those asking the questions were left unimpressed with the answers they got. When the difficult questions came, the response seemed to be a matter for MII’s individual members, or the representatives didn’t have the information to hand. Clearly, the processors are quite happy to have their IBEC representatives out front taking the flak so they don’t have to. And the questions need answers, as those asking them seemed to have more detail than MII about what is allegedly happening with factory workers in and out of factories. Beef Taskforce MII didn’t have answers to many of the questions asked and were unsure in some cases if they could provide the answers. You have to ask were the wrong people called to face the committee? It’s a question that farm organisations are asking in their discussions with the factories. After the last Beef Taskforce meeting, some farming organisations called for the actual factory owners, not just MII, to be present. If the real decision-makers are not in the room, such forums just become talking shops with little consequences for those outside the doors. Farmers and especially politicians should not tolerate it anymore.