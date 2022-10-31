Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

It’s hard to square the relentless economics of farm commodities with the EU’s big push for organic farming

Darragh McCullough

Rise of the machines is happening quietly across the board in Irish agriculture

A cow being milked by a Lely Astronaut milking robot. Photo: Ernie Buts Expand

Close

A cow being milked by a Lely Astronaut milking robot. Photo: Ernie Buts

A cow being milked by a Lely Astronaut milking robot. Photo: Ernie Buts

A cow being milked by a Lely Astronaut milking robot. Photo: Ernie Buts

I was out filming on a tillage farm that grows 160 acres of fodder beet this week. It is part of a 2,000 acre set-up that employs four people full-time.

The efficiencies of scale were on display everywhere. The farmer had just invested a couple of hundred thousand euro in a self-propelled beet harvester.

Most Watched

Privacy