It’s hard to square the relentless economics of farm commodities with the EU’s big push for organic farming

I was out filming on a tillage farm that grows 160 acres of fodder beet this week. It is part of a 2,000 acre set-up that employs four people full-time.

The efficiencies of scale were on display everywhere. The farmer had just invested a couple of hundred thousand euro in a self-propelled beet harvester.

Despite being a five-year-old machine imported from Britain, it still cut a dash in the field in its smart red livery.

But the machine wasn’t just impressive looking. It could horse out 60 tonne of beet an hour at its ease. A single driver could land into the field in his tractor and trailer and jump into the harvester, dig a load, empty the harvester bunker into the trailer and away back down to the yard again to unload.

With the average wage in Ireland well north of €40,000 a year, it’s no wonder that tractor drivers are looking for close to €20 per hour for their time.

That cost, and the fact that the same well-paid labour unit could walk back out of your yard into an even better-paying job at any point, has really pushed on farm mechanisation in the last year or two. I know of farmers with a relatively small area of 60 acres of potatoes who have invested over €100,000 in second-hand self-propelled harvesters. It allows them to get back to a one or two-man operation, which is more often than not a father-and-son outfit.

The price of the brand-new harvester, somewhere north of €500,000, is still way beyond the affordability of the vast majority. The beet harvester that we filmed had been lifting over 900 acres a year where she had started out life. That’s the scale required to be able to hand over the really big bucks.

But the same push for scale and mechanisation is happening quietly across the board in Irish agriculture. One-thousand cow dairies aren’t such a rarity anymore. And there are close to 30 feedlots around the country finishing around 5,000 head annually.

Optical sorters on fresh produce lines, camera-guided weeding hoes, robotic milking and feeding machines, 30m wide sprayers and combine headers… the list of gee-whiz kit on farms these days is growing fast. It’s all a push to be less dependent on the seasonal labour that is becoming increasingly scarce and restless.

It’s hard to square the relentless economics of farm commodities with the EU’s big push for organic farming.

Read More

Because organic farming is a surefire way to reduce the output from a farm holding. I get that the produce should make a premium price, and coupled with the lower input costs that go with the system, the ultimate returns are often similar.

It’s just hard to see how a big reduction in the volume of output from a farm can ever result in more profit to reinvest in modernising the business.

Granted, if the current system is producing little or no profit, as is the case on many drystock farms according to the Teagasc stats, dropping output and upping the sales price might well be the best move. But I suspect that the move to organics is more about appeasing the policy makers that desperately need ways to reduce the national herd size here without actually admitting as much to farmers.

Maybe organics can also be operated at a scale that allows the power of modern mechanisation to work its magic?

But I don’t think that’s what the policy wonks have in mind when trying to incentivise thousands of farmers to make the switch to organics.

Perhaps the future of farming is two extremes that work side by side. On one side of the ditch is the farmer with thousands of acres or stock, and a fleet of robotic gizmos out doing the heavy lifting, with €100-per-hour drone operators sipping lattes back at the farm HQ.

On the other side of the ditch, the organic part-timer with 50 store bullocks is rolling out another bale for bedding while dreaming about a sweet looking 40-year-old Massey Ferguson 168 with a front-end loader that they spotted on DoneDeal.

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie