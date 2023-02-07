Farming

It’s getting harder and harder to attract workers

Darragh McCullough

After falling out with a family of core pickers last autumn, it has been tough to gather together a new crew capable of picking the 1,000 stems an hour that is required for them to make the minimum wage.

Darragh McCullough on his farm in Meath
Pick of the bunch: Doina Seiceanu, one of the pickers in Darragh McCullough's daffodil fields

Pick of the bunch: Doina Seiceanu, one of the pickers in Darragh McCullough’s daffodil fields

I’m writing this sitting in my jeep on the headland of my daffodil field. We’ve been picking since the middle of January but the flowers have been reluctant to push on out of the ground, with the night-time temperatures hovering around 2-3˚C.

That all changed in 24 hours over the weekend, when suddenly we switched from hunting up and down the rows for stems that were long enough to pick, to a point where masses of the chalk-green heads were hitting the critical 30cm length.

