It’s a time for mending fences as Trump’s wall to end all walls has started to crumble

John Connell

Donald Trump's border wall project ultimately failed. Photo: LM Otero Expand
Donald Trump's border wall project ultimately failed. Photo: LM Otero

Last year, while travelling in the US pre-pandemic, I was faced time and again with Donald Trump’s border wall – a formidable metal structure that spanned out across the horizon.

In El Paso, where I started my research trip into migrant agricultural workers, the wall stood erect between the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez and the state of Texas.

We took trips along it, photographed it and even filmed by it. My guides saw it as the latest tool to be used against migrant workers, that the wall was a weapon against the poor who were coming north simply to work in the fields and factories of the United States.

