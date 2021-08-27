It’s a time for mending fences as Trump’s wall to end all walls has started to crumble

Last year, while travelling in the US pre-pandemic, I was faced time and again with Donald Trump’s border wall – a formidable metal structure that spanned out across the horizon.

In El Paso, where I started my research trip into migrant agricultural workers, the wall stood erect between the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez and the state of Texas.

We took trips along it, photographed it and even filmed by it. My guides saw it as the latest tool to be used against migrant workers, that the wall was a weapon against the poor who were coming north simply to work in the fields and factories of the United States.

I remember during that trip seeing Trump’s tougher immigration policies play out and, indeed, witnessed a deportation.

I was at the Border Agricultural Workers Centre in El Paso, which sits right beside the Rio Grande river and the Trump wall – it runs for miles in either direction.

Directly across the street from the building lay an American border patrol facility. The director of the centre, Carlos Marentes, took me up to the roof to get a better look at the border, and from this vantage point we saw a group of 20 or so illegal migrants being processed.

In the space of 10 minutes, the group – who Carlos said had most likely come from Central America and had been travelling for weeks in caravans – were deported.

The migrants were processed, then put into a van and driven across the river, through the Trump wall and set down in Mexico. Their long journey was over.

The wall had been Trump’s great promise to the American people. It would be a tall and beautiful thing, and he boasted the Mexicans would pay for it. The wall was to span vast sections of the US southern border, costing between $15bn (€12.75bn) and $20bn, working out at nearly $20m a mile.

It became the most expensive wall of its kind anywhere in the world, according to America’s National Public Radio (NPR).

The wall was not the first to be built: Trump inherited 1,050km of border structures built during the presidencies of George W Bush and Barack Obama. Bush’s wall cost on average $4m a mile – a paltry amount when compared with the Trump spend.

The Trump administration faced a political battle in its aim to get the wall built in the first place, including a government shutdown for 35 days and the declaration of a national emergency. Construction of the wall started in 2019, two years after the tycoon came into office.

New barriers were built along 732km and an additional 79km on sections that had previously had no barriers. Trump’s wall, as I saw it last year, was imposing and brutal and spoke of a deep division within North America. It was impressive only in what it represented, or rather what it was against.

The wall was a long way off its 3,145km length, and Trump battled to gain more funding for its construction during his presidency.

It not only stopped people; it was a problem for wildlife and it was said to impact severely on migrating animals such as bighorn sheep, black bears and pygmy owls.

However, as early as August last year, there was another problem, that of erosion and the fact floodgates that had to be built into the wall would need to be left open to prevent heavy rains and flooding from collapsing sections.

The US news website Gizmodo had long highlighted that Trump’s wall had waived environmental laws in its roll-out, something that had received a nod of approval from a panel of federal circuit judges.

Gizmodo’s early reporting on this issue proved far-seeing, as the same website reported last weekend that large sections of the wall were torn apart by floodwaters in the southern state of Arizona.

The region had been in drought, but monsoon rains moved across the south-west area this summer. The latest storms brought eight feet of water to some regions. According to Gizmodo, up to six gates in the region were washed away while others were impacted with sand and debris.

Trump’s wall, as diverse a symbol as it was, may not stand the test of time. With sections now needing to be left open each year for flooding and monsoon rains, the question is: what was it all for?

Migration is still an issue in the US, but as I saw and heard first-hand last year, many central Americans would gladly come legally to the US if they could. It is not a crime to be poor, nor is it a crime to want to make a better life for oneself in a vastly developed country next door.

Early in his presidency, Joe Biden signed Proclamation 10142, ending the so-called national emergency at the southern border, and paused construction of the wall.

Biden is still faced with illegal migration and a population that wants action, but he has said his border will be protected with high-tech capacity and ports of entry. By April 30 this year, the US Department of Defence announced it was cancelling all border wall contracts.

The wall to end all walls, it would seem, has come to an end. For the migrants I met last year, there will be new obstacles, new problems in its place. The wall itself may stand as a monument to the bully-boy tactics of Trump’s failed presidency and all the problems that it caused on our neighbouring continent.

It was formidable and fierce and imposing. It was all those things we can think of that are designed to keep people divided.

But in the end, Mother Nature has had her say and that, to quote Robert Frost, has made all the difference.