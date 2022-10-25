It won’t be illegal to spread fertiliser from Russia next spring. But will it be right?

Irish farmers could well face this moral dilemma next spring.

Since Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine last March, much of the world has been appalled at what has been inflicted upon its citizens.

Here in Ireland, thousands of people, including farmers, have donated accommodation and money to the beleaguered people of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, since the early days of the war, commentators have questioned the staying power of the West’s commitment to the Ukrainian cause.

High energy prices and food prices, some said, would eventually eat away at public support.

What is clear is that the war has and will have a significant impact on farms across the EU. Not alone are farm input prices through the roof this year, inflation will also seriously erode the value of farmer supports in the coming decade.

It was in a bid to lower food inflation that the UN hammered out a deal to release grain from Ukraine. However, the deal also included Russian food and fertiliser.

I took the opportunity this week to speak to a number of farmers on their views on spreading Russian fertiliser. Most said they would rather not use it, but said many farmers would think otherwise, particularly if the ‘price was right’.

There were those who said they would have no objection, one said ‘a moral compass doesn’t put bread on the table’, while another pointed out that it’s unlikely that farmers will get a choice either way.

The issue reminded me this week of the decision by a number of Dunnes Stores workers back in 1984 to refuse to handle South African produce in protest over the apartheid regime. When Nelson Mandela met the strikers some years later, he said the bravery and commitment of the strikers gave him strength during his imprisonment.

What farmers need here is leadership on the issue. Unfortunately, many of those we contacted on the issue this week refused to comment, including co-ops and both Government and opposition TDs.

When it comes to difficult problems like this, it’s easier for many to just look the other way.