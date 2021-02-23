Farming

Farming

Is there scope for further dairy expansion?

We hear the arguments for and against continued dairy expansion from two leading commentators on the issue

Opinion is divided on the merits of further dairy expansion Expand

Opinion is divided on the merits of further dairy expansion

Conor Mulvihill and John Gibbons

Conor Mulvihill – Dairy Industry

Climate/environment is the key challenge for Irish dairy for the next decade and beyond — dwarfing the challenge of other macro issues like Brexit and Covid-19.

