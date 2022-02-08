Is our cheap food policy coming home to roost for family farms?

On Friday, 100 growers who supply almost all of the fruit and vegetables grown in the country met to vent their frustration at the current state of the horticulture industry.

In what should have sent shivers down the spine of every consumer in the country, they gave a unanimous mandate for the IFA direct action if retailers don't give a fair price increase.

On Thursday last, pig farmers held an emergency meeting and highlighted the latest drop in pig price and the increase in feed costs means every pig produced on Irish farms is losing over €35. Many pig men face the business going to the wall.

Then yesterday, chicken and egg farmers also warned of direct action' sick and tired' of retailers' ignoring' their call for a price increase.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said it's now clear that across the horticulture, poultry and pigs sectors, retailers are using food as loss leader.

What he didn't say was while it might not be today, or tomorrow the chickens are soon coming home to roost for the supermarkets cheep food policy.

While, they are always at pains to stress the huge support they give to Irish agriculture, one need only look at their glossy 'offer' magazines to see their support rings hollow.

Offers such as 49c for onions or 49c for broccoli may get the customers in the door, but over the years, it has a corrosive impact on the consumer's expectations of what food is worth.

In a telling survey of EU member states in 2019, Ireland and the UK ranked lowest in terms of household expenditure on 'food and non-alcoholic beverages'.

While it might be great news for the consumer the farmers and growers producing the food are reaching the end of their tether. As we report on pg 4 some are leaving the sector while others are cutting back dramatically.

One wonders who the supermarkets expect to fill the shelves in years to come.

The supermarkets can have a cheap food policy and they can have a policy of promoting the family farm, but they can't have both.