Ireland’s agri-food industry must ensure ample supplies on shelves for citizens

I was invited to and attended the first meeting on Friday of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee: the committee rightly set up by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to address the unfolding supply crisis facing our agri-food sector in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The number-one task of a nation’s farming and food industry must be to ensure ample supplies of food are on the shelves for its own citizens. This, to me, is self-evident, but when I read the Terms of Reference of the sector’s crisis committee, now dubbed ‘Nphet for food’, I was surprised to see little mention of food. Moreover, the committee’s membership included no food retailers, no food wholesalers and no food importers.

After the meeting, it was clear the food on the nation’s shelves was not its focus. I was reminded in the meeting that two years ago this week, the country went into lockdown for Covid. Some may recall fear and frantic behaviour saw the country’s supermarket shelves stripped bare of bread. A similar phenomenon took place prior to Storm Ophelia.

Few thought to pause and ask why such simple foods could run short so quickly. We’re supposed to be a great food-producing nation. But, what the last few weeks have shown is that Ireland’s agri-food sector has currently limited ability to produce much of the food that may be affected by the war in Ukraine. Some of the blame for this must be laid at the door of the industry.

Few batted an eyelid when the IFA said fewer than 100 farmers produce the majority of our fruit and vegetables, and that these producers are on their knees. Few raise the alarm bells when Teagasc each year reports a steadily declining tillage area.

But, over recent decades, Irish farmers have, through economic necessity or through encouragement by the State, specialised in the production of beef and dairy. Mixed farming has declined substantially.

Specialisation made sense for most farmers due to the obvious efficiencies to be gained from focusing on one enterprise. However, while it made sense at farm level, questions will now be raised over whether it is wise to leave the nation so reliant on imports of key staples. Specialisation and the general globalisation of agriculture make sense when there are stable global supply chains and a benign geopolitical situation in Europe. When this favourable environment breaks down so could our food system.

We can’t grow all our own food, even if we wanted to, but we could grow more. This is the challenge our industry must tackle. Consumers won’t forgive us if we don’t.