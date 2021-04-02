Ireland is the only country in the world with 61,110 ways to live small, and yet dream big

Clondra, Co Longford, where the Royal Canal meets the Shannon. No corner of your county is without a story worth knowing. Photo: Mark Condren

We’ve been living the lives of our ancestors this last year.

In so many ways we have lived the old days of Ireland’s past. You don’t stray far from home, you stock up on provisions and head to urban centres only for necessities.

It’s a way of life that our grandparents, the heroic post-independence generation, would know well and understand. And in a way perhaps those still living from that generation were better prepared mentally for the rigours of the last year than younger people who had grown used to travelling overseas, driving to Dublin for a shopping trip or nipping off to Dingle for a long weekend.

It’s been a strange year and the Taoiseach’s statements on Tuesday didn’t reveal any huge surprises, but there was one aspect that bolstered me: the news that we can travel within our own county again after April 12.

I don’t know about you, but this lifeline is one I welcome.

Longford, my home, is not a big county but apart from a few essential trips I’ve barely seen most of it in the last few months.

So too it has been for friends in other counties – our lives, like the lives of our forbears, have become small. In those days, let us not forget, a person might spend the majority of their life in the same county and in some cases live between just a few parishes.

Every county has something to offer, just as every county has its own beauty spots and historic locations.

As a farmer, I’ve been lucky to be able to travel to the farm and fields each day and take in some of the scenery around us. But even after a year of lockdown, that act is not so spiffy and new.

We are, I think, searching like the poet Robert Frost to once again take the road less travelled. To find wonder in our home.

The land in Ireland is old, as old as the human story, and there are few places that are truly wild save perhaps our rivers which we do not disturb, for the most part.

And yet in the lack of wilderness, there is also a sense of closeness, that the places we can now visit are part of the song of this land.

The townlands in our counties we can now visit again are part of the countless family stories of our homes.

Read More

I’ve grown fascinated with townlands in the last year, in their names and descriptions and in the story of their making too. Maybe it’s because I have been bound to so few since the start of this pandemic.

I do not know.

The townland is an ancient thing unique to Ireland and the lands of the western isles of Scotland – where the Irish themselves went. These geographic markings number some 61,110 and cover every area of the island.

They are Gaelic in their origins and older than the Norman and English mapmakers that came in the centuries since their creation.

They exist in no other part of the world. They are unique to us.

I have printed parts of the ordnance survey map of the county this week and, like a general, I plot out points and townlands I will visit after April 12. If we cannot be explorers of the greater world then maybe we can be explorers of the smaller private world. There are holy wells, standing stones, lakes I’ve never seen.

With the easing there is not just adventuring to be done in the old places of our homes, but rather new areas of living.

April 12 and beyond is a time to become our own Livingstones and Shackletons. Recently I read of the Reverend Peter Owen Jones’s new book Everest England – a book that we could all take a lesson from.

In the work, the English vicar and sometime TV presenter proposed a unique idea of undertaking 20 hillwalking routes in 12 days around his home country which added up to the height of Everest.

Perhaps we can all undertake our own Irish Everest, finding the local hills and mountains within your county to make our own personal Everest a reality.

It’s something that grabs one’s attention and something that perhaps we can do to explore our home county like never before.

A challenge within a challenge, and of course there’s the added benefit that on reaching the Everest goal you won’t have to be concerned about exposure or avalanches.

April 12 marks a new phase for us in what the Taoiseach calls the final push. If we can creatively live through the next few months finding new ways to uncover our counties, we can find a way to get through this last great hurdle.

The vaccines will come, life will return to near normal. What we need to do now is feed our souls after a long, dreary winter.

We need to find the sense of wonder in the everyday and not forget that wonder comes in all different forms from the sighting of the first butterflies of the year to the yellow daffodils lining our hedges and gardens.

I’m looking forward to heading outside my sphere of knowledge in the county and making new journeys to the lakes and woodlands that I do not know so well. I have my ordnance survey map. I have my notebook. Maybe I’ll find my own personal Everest, or indeed a county Camino. And that’s the thing – we don’t truly know all the wonders in our homes.

Now’s the time for living small but dreaming big.

This could be the year we discovered our back yards and discovered that all of life was here all along.

So let’s take those roads less travelled – we’ll find that they have made all the difference.

I’ll see you on the quiet back lanes. I hope there’s adventure in your heart too.