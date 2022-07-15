I’m entangled in a web of red tape – and there’s a pot of cash just out of reach

A year ago I was waxing lyrical about vending machines, and I decided I’d have a go at installing a few here on the farm to sell eggs and flowers and whatever else we could shove into them.

However, much like their human equivalent, when you ask vending machines to do more than one job, they start to get very pricey.

So when a friend told me that Leader would grant-aid the machine, I was on to it like a flash.

Lo and behold, not only were they keen, but they assured me that 75pc of the cost could be covered. Money for jam I thought!

Inspired by these sweet dreams, I duly applied myself to the 20-page document to be filled out, along with reams of business plans about how these vending machines would revolutionise my farming world.

It was only when all the documents were completed, assessed, sent back for editing, re-submitted and accepted, that it emerged that planning permission would be required for such a development.

Now we all know that we law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear in relation to letting the authorities run the rule over whatever proposal you have in mind.

I had a problem, however. Part of the reason I was interested in the vending machines was that we had built up a nice little business selling our flowers from our gates.

Do you think there was a shred of planning permission ever sought for the bit of a pallet with the buckets of flowers hanging out of it on a Saturday and Sunday?

No siree.

And when we upgraded the pallet to a stand, and then an enclosed trailer into a gap at the pier, do you think we looked for planning then?

Of course we didn’t. ‘Better to ask forgiveness than look for permission’ is what all the cute hoors maintain, and who was I to know any better?

Now I was facing the prospect of poking the bear (that’s Meath County Council) to get planning permission for a vending machine in order to secure some juicy grants. But if that resulted in said bear shutting down my little flower stand, then it was a dead loss.

Of course there was the possibility that they would recognise the fact that we’d been trading away without incident from our entrance for the last 20 years.

But every planning consultant told me otherwise.

“Look at the facts, Darragh,” they said. “Who’s going to give you permission to develop a fully fledged shop on a busy road if it increases the risk of a traffic hazard? Better to leave well enough alone.”

I made a retreat, and binned all those fine business plans. But the prospect of a 75pc grant was still milling around in my head.

I realised that if we were serious about developing our farm shop, then maybe we should just put in a formal planning application, and lean on Leader to grant aid the project.

Yes, I would have to move off our high-profile patch on the verge of a busy road, but the upside of moving around the corner to the farm’s back entrance would be a chance to make proper parking and what those-in-the-know term a ‘great retail experience’.

So I was off again, filling out more application forms and business plans for Leader, while getting drawings done up along with percolation reports and site plans.

Time was of the essence, because I wanted to have a shop sooner rather than later, and Leader funding was going to run out in 2022.

Now the hurdles started to appear in earnest. After a big push to get the planning application submitted before Christmas, we had to sit and wait the eight weeks that every county council in the country seems to require to assess anything.

Just before the eight weeks were up, we got a reply. Further information required. We needed a road engineer’s report to show what would happen if somebody happened to fall off their bike right at my entrance while another vehicle was approaching at speed from 90m away.

The fact that cyclists, pedestrians, tractors, jeeps, cars and trucks have all been using the same farm entrance for 75 years had no bearing. Somebody somewhere needed a €800 report showing what would happen in the worst-case scenario.

We weren’t getting away with just that, however. An ecology report to show what impact the water draining off the car park would have on the catchment of a river that doesn’t come within 2km of the farm was also required.

Six weeks later I had 27 pages outlining why an expert believed that my proposal wasn’t going to jeopardise the local ecosystem. That’ll be another €500, thanks very much.

I also had to quote back to the council planners large chunks of their own Development Plan to prove that my farm shop was in keeping with their goals and policies.

Meanwhile, I got a phonecall from Meath Partnership, who administer the Leader grants. All the money was gone. When would it be available again, I asked. “Nobody knows for sure. Hopefully this time next year,” was the reply. The 75pc funding rate is also on the chopping block.

So having spent thousands on a planning application, I’ve finally secured planning but have no funding.

I have spent months trying to get a farm loan sorted, but it’s an endless stream of document signing, witnessing, stamping and lodging that sucks the life out of whatever it was supposed to be facilitating in the first place.

When I get home in the evening, all the news is about whether a recession is heading this way.

And policy-makers wonder why farmers don’t diversify more?

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie