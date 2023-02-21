Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

If you wash your bowl after eating your breakfast, do the same for your calves

Colostrum buckets, feeders and water troughs are a breeding ground for bacteria and, unless cleaned regularly, can be fatal to your herd

Water troughs belong outside the calf pen and should be cleaned every day. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Water troughs belong outside the calf pen and should be cleaned every day. Photo: Damien Eagers

Water troughs belong outside the calf pen and should be cleaned every day. Photo: Damien Eagers

Water troughs belong outside the calf pen and should be cleaned every day. Photo: Damien Eagers

Eamon O'Connell

Our middle child, I’m told, is very similar in many ways to myself.

Luckily for him, he’s been blessed with my devilish good looks (the poor fella, says you).

Most Watched

Privacy