If gender balance becomes real across political systems, will war fall on hard times?

It was at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month one-hundred-and-four years ago the guns fell silent on the Western Front. More than four years of pointless slaughter had come to an end, but to what end?

Yes, we know about the big stuff – how the mighty fell and new countries emerged. The Habsburgs, after ruling Austria since 1282, and Hungary and Bohemia since 1526, had lost their crown, their sceptre and their empire by the middle of November 1918. The Tsar of Russia and his family had been assassinated the year before when the Bolsheviks ended 340 years of Tsarist rule, which began with Ivan the Terrible in 1547.

The Ottoman Empire shrank into Turkey and by 1922 Ottoman rulers were deposed having been in power for 600 years. Likewise, the Kaiser and the Hohenzollerns were sent packing from Germany.

Numerous smaller countries emerged from the collapse of empires and, although they had won the war, the British and French empires were mortally wounded in the effort.

As I said, that’s all the big stuff. Included with this are the big numbers killed and injured. It is estimated that there were 40 million casualties. Of these it is thought 20m were killed and over half of these were civilians. I’m sure those figures are not accurate, they might not be wildly wrong, but they have to be inaccurate.

They surely have been rounded off, and in that rounding off some people are bound to be left out, crushed to nothing under the wheels of history.

Read More

If the figure was 38,346,973, you’d be inclined to believe every life lost was accounted for, but there were too many small lives simply snuffed out. There is no measuring the loss and the pain, the hearts broken, the minds mangled, the promise lost.

It’s easier to follow the epic outlines than to drill down into the personal stories that were ended suddenly or slowly by bomb, shell, bayonet and bullet.

Rounding things up or rounding them down and giving them big numbers keeps the reality away, keeps us from having a sense or a feeling about the thing. It’s a bit like trying to download a file that’s too big for your phone or your computer, it will just crash, and you will give up.

It is the small pen pictures, the intimate stories, the frames with frightened faces that we can relate to.

Photographs and film clips from the First World War have helped to keep the reality from us. The grainy pictures render everything ghost-like and the film clips featuring grey people in a grey world walking around at ridiculous speeds keep it all very unreal and far away.

In recent years technology has enabled film-makers to remaster these old photographs and clips, retrospectively imposing colour on them. From a technical point of view, it’s amazing what is being done, but the psychological and emotional impact is even more amazing.

Suddenly real people emerge from the one time misty images and we see young men in the bloom of their lives, marching to their slaughter. It takes on an awful immediacy and it is even more awful when we know it just keeps happening

Why do we continue to make war? Why does it keep happening? We can blame the Putins and the Hitlers, the Kings, Kaisers and Tsars, but what is in us as a species that makes us keep doing these things?

And it isn’t today or yesterday all this emerged. In his great book, Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari quotes figures from archaeologists showing that 30pc of all male skulls they unearth have fractures that more than likely caused death. This would indicate that almost a third of men in ancient times did not die in their beds.

Is it a man thing? At the risk of stating the obvious, the vast majority of wars are initiated by men, fought by men and end when some are too exhausted to continue. Meanwhile, in modern warfare, women and children do most of the dying.

What can be done? Every time we begin to believe the world is moving away from war as a way of resolving issues, another man with a fragile ego pops up to wreak havoc. How come these men can convince complex societies to harness their resources, turn themselves into war machines and sacrifice their youth?

I wonder, when and if some semblance of gender balance eventually emerges on the global political stage, will war and its lucrative industry fall on lean times? To paraphrase Churchill, will ‘jaw-jaw’ replace ‘war, war’?

I don’t know. Maybe there is no such thing as the end of all war. Words from Wilfred Owen’s poem ‘Spring Offensive’ bring us to the edge of the awful reality.

Halted against the shade of the last hill,

They fed, and lying easy, were at ease

And, finding comfortable chest and knees

Carelessly slept. But many there stood still

To face the stark, blank sky beyond the ridge,

Knowing their feet had come to the end of the world.