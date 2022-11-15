Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

If gender balance becomes real across political systems, will war fall on hard times?

Jim O'Brien

Is war a man thing? The vast majority of wars are initiated by men, fought by men

Death, brought to life: Peter Jackson utilised modern technology to colourise World War 1 footage in &lsquo;They Shall Not Grow Old&rsquo; Expand

Close

Death, brought to life: Peter Jackson utilised modern technology to colourise World War 1 footage in &lsquo;They Shall Not Grow Old&rsquo;

Death, brought to life: Peter Jackson utilised modern technology to colourise World War 1 footage in ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’

Death, brought to life: Peter Jackson utilised modern technology to colourise World War 1 footage in ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’

It was at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month one-hundred-and-four years ago the guns fell silent on the Western Front. More than four years of pointless slaughter had come to an end, but to what end?

Yes, we know about the big stuff – how the mighty fell and new countries emerged. The Habsburgs, after ruling Austria since 1282, and Hungary and Bohemia since 1526, had lost their crown, their sceptre and their empire by the middle of November 1918. The Tsar of Russia and his family had been assassinated the year before when the Bolsheviks ended 340 years of Tsarist rule, which began with Ivan the Terrible in 1547.

Most Watched

Privacy