I’d love to erase the term ‘female farmer’ but there is a long road ahead before we reach equality

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

I dream of a time when feminism is not needed in agriculture but women still earn less, own less and do the bulk of household chores and childminding

'She was the boss': Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with her grandmother Catherine Quinn at their farm in Croom, Co Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
'She was the boss': Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with her grandmother Catherine Quinn at their farm in Croom, Co Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney

Many of you will know the 1970s Chaka Khan classic, much beloved by late-night revellers, I’m Every Woman. While I’m partial to any cheesy classic, I am definitely not every woman.

When I set up the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group in September 2021, it was not to assume a collective voice but to stand up for a collective goal — gender equality in farming.

