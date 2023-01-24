I’d love to erase the term ‘female farmer’ but there is a long road ahead before we reach equality

Many of you will know the 1970s Chaka Khan classic, much beloved by late-night revellers, I’m Every Woman. While I’m partial to any cheesy classic, I am definitely not every woman.

When I set up the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group in September 2021, it was not to assume a collective voice but to stand up for a collective goal — gender equality in farming.

There was a clear image in my head from my childhood of standing behind my grandmother’s apron as the imposing figure of a strange man stood over her on our farm, demanding to speak to “the boss”.

She was a small woman alone in a rural area with a child, and even though I could feel her tense with fear, she remained calm and sent the man on his way. She was the boss and she stood her ground in her own farmyard because that was a lesson experience and time had taught her.

​Yet, growing up, men continued to call to the yard, stand intimidatingly over her and ask for “the boss”.

Time taught my grandmother something but a new generation of men still call to the yard and ask for “the boss”.

The death of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy while out for a run last year sparked an outpouring of testimony from women who had experienced threats and fear, whether this was out for a jog or walking home alone.

However, the thing that struck me the most was the claim made by men, including broadcaster Brendan O’Connor during one of his shows, that they “didn’t know” women had felt like this.

Seriously? Male friends, boyfriends, sons, fathers, brothers, lovers, husbands — how often have you insisted that the significant woman in your life gets a taxi home instead of walking? Or calls you the second they arrive back home safely?

You didn’t know that women lived with a perpetual need to check their personal safety, or you didn’t want to know? Because if you admitted that you knew, then you would be admitting there was a problem with the society where you enjoyed the ability to walk home alone safely.

I can hear murmurings that these are really issues of the past, and that every gender is equal now and we all have the same amount of time in a week to make an impact and get on with things. This is true, time is a great equaliser and we all have 168 hours in a week.

Yet women will statistically do 91pc more unpaid childminding and 78pc more housework.

In the farm world, they will earn 18.5pc less working for Tirlán than their male counterparts, 12.3pc less working for Dairygold and 18.4pc less working for ABP.

They are also far less likely to inherit land.

​In 1918 women with property over the age of 30 were allowed to vote. Over 100 years later, if this criterion was applied to the farm population, barely 16,000 women would have the right to vote, despite CSO figures showing over 70,000 women work on the 130,000 Irish family farms every day.

Therefore, not only are women’s weeks taken up with more unpaid childcare, housework and playing catch-up to their male counterparts doing the same job, but they also have to keep mounting campaigns and innovative ways to fight for something that should be a basic human right: equality.

Getting back to the Chaka Khan classic, some of you will be more familiar with the Whitney Houston cover version from the 1990s, which is also a belter.

I don’t know how Chaka felt about Whitney covering her hit, but when I hear Government ministers claiming credit for the 60pc TAMS grant for women or the option of female-only knowledge transfer schemes — which were both policies put forward by the Women in Agriculture Group — I’m disappointed and a little scared.

Because it means that the best these people with vast resources and funding can do is try to claim credit for an idea hatched and bullishly promoted by a volunteer group of unpaid women led by a woman with a stubborn belief in gender equality and a penchant for cheesy pop.

Cheesy pop aside, they are good policies, based in fact, but they are just the start of what the agricultural community needs if it is going to get serious about erasing the term “female farmer”.

Sadly, we still seem to be a long way off from the forced differentiation. This is made abundantly clear when you look at some farming advisory material.

In one book I read recently, I was happily devouring the farm business section when I came across the tiny ‘paternity leave’ section, which you’d expect to be immediately followed by the ‘maternity leave’ section. It wasn’t.

Maternity leave is not deemed farm business. It is in another section of the book, further back and lumped into a more general area that could be called ‘family issues’.

Farmers in the book are also constantly referred to as ‘he’.

This is similar to the partnership template for the Land Mobility Service, where the closest thing to paternity or maternity leave is sudden incapacitation.

Yet I know men who are fantastic fathers and want to be a constant part of their children’s lives. We pride ourselves on having ‘family farms’ yet treat fatherhood just as dismissively as motherhood.

As a farmer, I’m really not interested in getting a pedestal or wearing pink overalls. I just want to read a book or a document that pertains to the most important business in my life and treats it at the same level and standard as the other half of the population is afforded.

​I also want to see an agricultural community that recognises that fathers and their role is a vital part of children’s life and just as important as a mother’s.

Since stepping back from the Women in Agriculture Group, I have prioritised my own farming but enjoy seeing women’s groups sprout in places like Macra na Feirme and Dairy Women Ireland.

I read with interest the Farming Independent piece with the chairperson of the first National Women in Agriculture Dialogue, former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan.

I read a lot about Mary and very little about the details farmers have been asking about the 60pc TAMS grant for women, or any innovative ideas that Mary has herself.

She was happy to point out that she’s not shy when it comes to using her words so I’m sure she’s just waiting for the right moment to belt out a classic of her own making. Most of all, I dream of a time when feminism is not needed. Where women can get on with their lives and careers without constantly being chipped away at.

Where women can walk home alone at night without holding their keys between their fingers as a makeshift weapon, and a world where the significant male in their lives isn’t checking his phone waiting for the text, “I’m home safe”.​

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer templeroedairy.ie