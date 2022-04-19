I vow to break the cultural conditioning of rural Ireland and learn to relax during daylight hours

I haven’t seen a full-length film in a long time. No matter how good or bad a movie might be I will invariably fall asleep about 20 minutes after the opening credits have rolled.

This may have something to do with the fact that, in this house, we don’t turn on the TV until the news at nine o’clock.

Perhaps it’s too late to settle down for an evening of audio-visual entertainment at that point. We should start watching these things earlier in the evening, but one of us is generally out at a meeting of some kind until after nine bells.

The current consort and our offspring have given up recommending documentaries, TV shows or movies that we could watch en famille.

No matter how high the recommendation or how excellent the production, I will nod off.

Sometimes my slumbering is taken as a judgement on the recommender’s taste in entertainment, but there’s nothing I can do about it — I will sleep through a cliff-hanger that has everybody else cowering behind the couch.

I don’t have a sleeping disorder… at least I don’t think I have. I tend to take an involuntary nap at the desk after lunch, but other than that I stay awake. The sensible thing to do is go to bed at about 9.30 and get up early in the morning to watch whatever programmes I consider worth getting up early to watch.

I am something of a lark and can often be at my desk with coffee in hand by 5.30am. Perhaps this is the time of day I should use to fill the cultural void in my life.

But something deep in my psyche would make it difficult for me to sit on a couch and watch telly first thing in the morning.

I reckon many farm-born people could identify with me in this. We are culturally conditioned to work in daylight and rest in darkness. The notion of watching television, or reading a book or a newspaper in daylight hours is, at best, a waste of precious daylight, or, at worst, a manifestation of bone laziness.

People of my ilk would need a brain transplant or an intensive dose of psychotherapy before we could feel free to do anything but engage in ‘servile work’ while the sun is high in the sky.

I make my crust in the newspaper business and, even at that, I find it very hard to take time to read the papers during the day. I’ll read them in bits and pieces and online, between ‘real jobs.’

In recent months I have been making brave efforts to read Ulysses. It’s my second attempt and it’s proving quite problematic — James Joyce’s tome can’t really be read in snippets and the psychological straitjacket of my youth won’t let me put aside the hours needed to immerse myself in it.

It’s amazing how simple things like giving yourself the permission to read in the middle of the day or watch a film when you know you will stay awake can involve such cultural and sub-conscious convulsions.

I have concluded that I need to revolutionise my approach to work, leisure and the feeding of my cultural needs.

Making such a change could cost me a small fortune on life-coaching or psychotherapy, so, I have undertaken some DIY analysis of the issues. I offer the results as an Easter gift to my fellow-sufferers and those who have to put up with them.

It strikes me that we spend most of our lives gathering stuff, but we are not very good at discarding. Along the way we gather knowledge, experience, skills, relationships, love, hopes and many other good things that go to make up a life.

On the same path we gather stuff that weighs us down, like regret, unfulfilled dreams, unrequited loves, unexplored passions and untaken chances — and we hold on to them in our memory banks and subconscious.

This baggage clutters and restricts our ability to embrace opportunities that are life-giving and liberating.

There must come a time for discarding and shedding, for throwing out the reams of unwritten rules and the lumps of half-absorbed, undigested expectations that clutter a life.

When you think about it, we often have a grudging respect for people who are at home in their own skins, who are totally free in themselves, who, in a good way, don’t give a damn.

I’m thinking of people who can put a plastic bag on their heads when it is raining not caring how it looks — it keeps the rain off and that’s all that matters at the point in time.

The ultimate search is the search for truth, our own truth beyond the clutter, our own deep truth where real freedom is to be found.

The place where, if I may paraphrase John Denver, ‘the dreams that have escaped us and the hopes that we’ve forgotten’ will give us new life. It’s a place called resurrection.