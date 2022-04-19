Farming

I vow to break the cultural conditioning of rural Ireland and learn to relax during daylight hours

Jim O'Brien

Striking a balance between work, rest and play doesn’t come easy to the ‘farm-born’

Idle moments: The notion of watching television, or reading a book or a newspaper in daylight hours is, at best, a waste of precious daylight, or, at worst, a manifestation of bone laziness Expand

I haven’t seen a full-length film in a long time. No matter how good or bad a movie might be I will invariably fall asleep about 20 minutes after the opening credits have rolled.

This may have something to do with the fact that, in this house, we don’t turn on the TV until the news at nine o’clock.

