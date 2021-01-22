I refuse to keep converting my own life into a commodity for a tech company

Last weekend I decided enough was enough and decided to pull the plug on a certain way of life. It wasn’t a move like taking up mountaineering. Rather, I’ve said goodbye to social media, deactivating all my accounts on the various platforms. It has been a freeing move, driven by a number of reasons.

Perhaps it was the storming of Capitol Hill, but I’ve been reading and thinking a lot about the echo chamber of social media. How rather than being a tool to connect us as it was first envisaged, it has siloed us, divided us and, in some sad cases, radicalised people.

But let’s put the radicalisation to one side for a moment and talk about the amount of time we are dedicating to these platforms. On average we are spending 46 minutes per day here in Ireland on social media. And with 3.2 million social media users in the country, it adds up to eye-watering amounts of time. That figure increases when we look at the world at large, with the average time spent on social increasing to 144 minutes. The Philippines clocks up the highest rate to the point that the nation was titled ‘the social networking capital of the world’.

The young point the way with Eurostat figures stating that almost nine in every 10 youngsters aged 16 to 24 participated in social networking.

But use of these platforms is not just for the young. Indeed industry and commerce have taken to the platforms, with enterprises now engaging with their customers and potential customers through social media. In 2019 some 53pc of EU enterprises used at least one type of social media, with more than eight out in 10 of these businesses using social media to build their image and market products.

Businesses say in many cases that they need social media to be able to reach and interact with customers and companies pay advertising companies to run their social or come up with social-facing communications plans and strategies. In a social-first world it raises the question, can we do without these platforms to do our business?

Spending on social platforms has only grown in recent years with Facebook chewing up a huge chunk of online advertising spend, equating to hundreds of millions of euro.

It’s not just the time spent on social media that is the problem, though, it’s also the content posted on these channels, from the erratic tweets of former US President Donald Trump to the devastating live-streaming of the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand on Facebook Live.

While the majority of content is perfectly fine it is also mindless, inane and chewing up our valuable personal time. It has upended the private life. Indeed speaking over a decade ago, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said that privacy was no longer a ‘social norm’ in the age of social media, that it was in other words gone.

Perhaps though my biggest reason for saying goodbye is that my privacy is too important to me. It is in my private life that I understand who I am, it is not the digital self that provides me with an insight my journey through life. The digital self I see now cannot give. In a way, with each post, we become something less, something poorer. We convert our lives to a commodity for a tech company that has no allegiance to us. Its only goal is to profit from the material we share and get us to spend more and more time scrolling a world that in many cases isn’t a true reflection for any of us.

We talk in terms of followers and influencers. We seek attention from the other to make us feel more whole but in doing so we really only deplete ourselves.

Writing my recent book I posited this situation: if the great data towers of the now were ripped down perhaps we might see, truly see, the wonders before us, the wonders of the every day, and life could be lived again not through our screens but our senses.

Perhaps I’m getting old, or maybe I’m getting sense, but I’ll be glad to walk my own road again. Gone will be the pressure to capture moments for people I barely know in the hope of getting a like, a comment or a share. The moments will be for me and the experiences will be my own.

And now that I’ve regained the two hours per day I was spending on my own mobile screen (yes, it was that much) what will I do? On Monday I started walking by the local bog trail in the 5km radius near my home. No longer did I need to check my social media, for the first time in a long time I looked around me. I noticed the rushes and the ferns, I felt the gravel growl beneath my feet as I walked on. I saw the robins dart upon the moss looking for food and watched a grey January day transform from humdrum to a living thing, a breathing life that asks only to be embraced and enjoyed. Perhaps tomorrow I’ll do two laps and see some more.

It’s lambing time on the farm at the moment I’m going to devote myself to that now and savour the new life with my own eyes. I’m looking forward to this new chapter. Maybe you’ll join me and embrace the singularity of private life once more. Unlike Mr Trump, I’m opting out on my terms and it feels good. Maybe I’ll be back but right now there’s life and living to be had. I’ll see you on the road of life and we can share our memories the old-fashioned way.