I may have bitten off more than I can chew by inviting the public into my daffodil fields

In my head it sounded like a no-brainer. We have about 100ac of daffodils all reaching peak bloom at the moment.

In previous years, I would be crying into my cornflakes if big swathes of the fields were bursting into bloom, since this was a sure sign that we hadn’t managed to get the flowers picked on time, and money down the drain.

But this year I’m sanguine about the millions of flowers that have evaded harvest and instead are bursting into bloom.

Six months ago my labour shortage looked so severe that I wasn’t sure if I would have any pickers willing to tog out in the fields.

But we ended up with a good crew of about 25 pickers. They have earned more than ever before because, with the lower numbers of staff, they’ve ended up with the pick of the crop to choose from.

I’ve also come to realise that getting much of a pick from our first-year flowers is always a struggle, and more often a complete write-off.

We leave our bulbs in the ground for up to four years to allow them to multiply and maximise flowering.

The field of first-years really shows itself off this year by virtue of a lovely slope that sweeps down to the road, which looks amazing right now in a bit of sunshine.

So I got up one morning last week with my head buzzing about the possibility of organising an open day where we would show people around the fields and let them Insta their heads off among the flowers.

With field conditions so good after the dry spring, and a long weekend beckoning with both St Patrick’s Day and Mother’s Day in the mix, I figured the timing would never be better to throw the metaphorical doors open and welcome all in.

If I charged punters €5 per head and gave all the money raised to the local Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre, everyone would be a winner, right?

Of course, it’s only when you start organising these things that you remember all the reasons why you backed away from this before.

If I’m charging, how do I prevent the smart-alecs just turning up and hopping the gate? Luckily, there’s only one way into the fields, and I figure I could put one of the lads on the gate for the day to dissuade the chancers looking for a freebie.

But there isn’t much parking at the gate either, so I figured that it would be best to get everyone to assemble at the farm shop and bus them up from there.

Grand job. But how do you avoid having 1,000 selfie-maniacs turning up at lunchtime all looking to get to the field at the same time?

I spent the rest of the day in detailed discussions with my web-developer about getting a new bookings page added to the farm’s webshop.

I reckoned that we could handle up to 20 people every 30 minutes, so time slots were drawn up, starting at 8.30am.

While Saturday and Sunday were also options, I had no real idea how many people would want to turn up. The last thing I wanted was dribs and drabs of visitors turning up every few hours over the course of the entire weekend, if it was possible to squeeze them all into one day.

So the bookings page was designed to only offer one day at a time.

How many cars would I need to transport punters the 2km trip up the road, and more pertinently, where would I get them?

When the charity cited liability issues for their volunteers, I started to lose confidence that we could pull this off. Days were beginning to slip by.

I had forgotten about a Facebook post I’d done up the first day when I believed this idea would be a breeze. I thought I was being clever by scheduling the post for two days later, when, in my naive little head, ‘everything will be well sorted’.

The post went live, and people were all over it in a flash. “Where’s the link to the booking page?” posted one early respondent. “I can’t find where to book!” shouted another.

I was in the office begging the website developer to get the page live.

Meanwhile, the phone in the shop started to ring, and emails started filling up the inbox.

“Can I drive to the field cos I’ll have a baby-seat?” Sorry, nobody is allowed to drive to the field except the designated vehicles. And no, they won’t be fitted with baby-seats.

“Will it be wheelchair accessible?” No, it’s a field.

“Can the kids go free?” No, it’s for charity.

“Will there be toilets?” No, it’s still a field.

“Why can’t we book over the phone?” Because Darragh is a dope.

At the same time I was trying to sort out transport for people up to the field.

My first idea was a silage feed-out trailer towed behind a tractor.

But my good neighbour John Macken pointed out that this might not be an attractive proposition in a cold snap.*

"Wouldn't my tri-axle cattle trailer be the job?" he helpfully volunteered.

However, when I mentioned this to my nearest and dearest, they looked at me aghast.

"You do realise the last crowd that transported people in cattle wagons, don't you? It didn't end well Darragh."

Ok, time for plan F, or was it G at this stage?

However, just when I was beginning to crumble, a local bus company called Murrays ignored the twin issues of mud and bank Holidays, and volunteered their services.

Like I said, it seemed like a great idea when I first got out of bed that bright sunny morning.

Hopefully it’ll all work out fine. But I’ll need the luck of the Irish, St Patrick and anyone else you can think of.

​

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie

*This paragraph was amended on Monday, March 13 at 9.15am