How to halt the hedge warfare – a simple solution to a thorny issue

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

If environmentalists are serious about halting habitat decline, it will require a lot more digging and a lot less finger-pointing

The humble hedge has become the latest battleground in the ongoing row between those who call themselves environmentalists, and farmers who have always felt they were environmentalists.

Hedgerows are a thorny topic, and Twitter is a territorial minefield: one side will post a picture and claim that the torn limbs of bushes and trees is a form of gross habitat devastation, while the other side will insist that all the farmer is doing is flailing the hedge, laying the hedge or doing something hedge-related that encourages new growth.

